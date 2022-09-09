Ciryl Gane Responds To Dos Santos’ ‘Dirty Fighter’ UFC Paris Diss

Former UFC interim heavyweight champion Ciryl Gane feels that Junior dos Santos was out of line with his post-UFC Paris tweet disparaging him.

Gane defeated Tai Tuivasa via a third-round knockout at UFC Paris last Saturday. After getting dropped in the second round, he was able to compose himself and pressure Tuivasa en route to the finish.

Gane bounced back in a big way after a loss to UFC Heavyweight Champion Francis Ngannou at UFC 270 earlier this year. Before that, he had won his first 10 professional fights.

On the way to title contention, Gane defeated dos Santos via a second-round finish at UFC 256. The fight wasn’t without controversy though as it appeared that Gane caught dos Santos with an illegal blow to the back of the head during the action.

In reaction to Gane’s win over Tuivasa, dos Santos stoked the flames of controversy once again. He claimed that one of Gane’s finishing strikes was illegal and called him a “dirty fighter”.

Ciryl Gane Hits Back At Junior Dos Santos’ Recent Tweet

Ciryl Gane vs. Junior dos Santos at UFC 256, Credit: Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC

During a recent interview with Fanatics View, Gane responded to dos Santos’ post-fight tweet.

“Yeah I saw that. I don’t agree with him because I know he has beef with the fight between me and him,” Gane said. “The shot was okay. But, to those eyes [at home], it was really close…but this is a bad feeling from a former champion like that.”

dos Santos ended up appealing the loss to Gane without luck. He then parted ways with the UFC after the bout and most recently competed in Eagle FC against Yorgan De Castro, losing after a third-round shoulder injury.

Gane, and countless other UFC fighters, take exception to their integrity being taken into question. While Gane is arguably one of the friendliest heavyweights in the promotion, he wasn’t happy when he found out about dos Santos’ harsh words for him on Twitter.

What are your thoughts on Ciryl Gane’s response to Junior dos Santos?