MMA Fighters React To Ciryl Gane Knocking Out Tai Tuivasa

Former UFC interim heavyweight champion Ciryl Gane put the home crowd into a frenzy with a knockout of Tai Tuivasa at UFC Paris.

Gane and Tuivasa squared off in the UFC Paris headliner on Saturday. The two heavyweights promised to put on a show, and they delivered in a big way.

Gane found his timing with his body kicks in the opening round, using his range to keep Tuivasa on the outside. In Round 2, things changed massively when Tuivasa dropped Gane with a massive punch.

Gane and Tuivasa ended the second round by throwing wild combinations and throwing heavy outputs. In Round 3, Gane’s body shots began to badly hurt Tuivasa, freezing him on the feet before dropping him with his boxing to the head.

Watch Gane sleep Tuivasa below to cap off a historic night at UFC Paris.

Ciryl Gane knocks out Tai Tuivasa in his home country.#UFCParis pic.twitter.com/e8xLIPoT9E — MMA mania (@mmamania) September 3, 2022

MMA Twitter Goes Nuts Watching Ciryl Gane Vs. Tai Tuivasa

Here’s what Gane’s fighting colleagues had to say about his performance against Tuivasa.

Gane’s left body kicks are 🔥🔥🔥 #UFCParis — Jared Vanderaa (@Jaredvanderaa) September 3, 2022

Gane looking pretty smooth. — Jalin Turner (@JalinTurner) September 3, 2022

https://twitter.com/jamie_mullarkey/status/1566186368547823616

Both guys rose stock 1000x with that fight — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) September 3, 2022

This fight was wild @ufc — Saidyokub Kakhramonov (@SaidYokubMMA) September 3, 2022

I got next — Curtis Blaydes (@RazorBlaydes265) September 3, 2022

That was an awesome main event. Feel for Tai who was deff in that fight and had his chances but Gane was the better fight tonight #UFCParis — Billy Quarantillo (@BillyQMMA) September 3, 2022

That teep feels like a ball ping hammer. Impressive @ciryl_gane — Justin Gaethje 🇺🇸 (@Justin_Gaethje) September 3, 2022

Gane bounced back in a big way following his UFC 270 loss to UFC Heavyweight Champion Francis Ngannou. Before the loss to Ngannou, he defeated the likes of Derrick Lewis, Alexander Volkov, and Jairzinho Rozenstruik en route to the title picture.

As for Tuivasa, his loss to Gane was his first in the Octagon in nearly three years. He had won five straight fights entering the UFC Paris main event.

Check out the full results and highlights from UFC Paris here.

What is your reaction to Ciryl Gane’s finish of Tai Tuivasa at UFC Paris?