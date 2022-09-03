MMA Fighters React To Ciryl Gane Knocking Out Tai Tuivasa

Former UFC interim heavyweight champion Ciryl Gane put the home crowd into a frenzy with a knockout of Tai Tuivasa at UFC Paris.
Gane and Tuivasa squared off in the UFC Paris headliner on Saturday. The two heavyweights promised to put on a show, and they delivered in a big way.
Gane found his timing with his body kicks in the opening round, using his range to keep Tuivasa on the outside. In Round 2, things changed massively when Tuivasa dropped Gane with a massive punch.
Gane and Tuivasa ended the second round by throwing wild combinations and throwing heavy outputs. In Round 3, Gane’s body shots began to badly hurt Tuivasa, freezing him on the feet before dropping him with his boxing to the head.
Watch Gane sleep Tuivasa below to cap off a historic night at UFC Paris.
MMA Twitter Goes Nuts Watching Ciryl Gane Vs. Tai Tuivasa
Here’s what Gane’s fighting colleagues had to say about his performance against Tuivasa.
Gane bounced back in a big way following his UFC 270 loss to UFC Heavyweight Champion Francis Ngannou. Before the loss to Ngannou, he defeated the likes of Derrick Lewis, Alexander Volkov, and Jairzinho Rozenstruik en route to the title picture.
As for Tuivasa, his loss to Gane was his first in the Octagon in nearly three years. He had won five straight fights entering the UFC Paris main event.
What is your reaction to Ciryl Gane’s finish of Tai Tuivasa at UFC Paris?