MMA Twitter Reacts To Benson Henderson Sweeping Peter Queally

Benson Henderson got a straightforward win over Peter Queally in the Bellator 265 main event, but the reactions were mixed to say the least.
The main event of Bellator’s return Dublin saw former UFC champion Henderson taking on hometown hero Queally, with both men needing a win. The Irishman came into the fight on the back of trading wins and losses with Patricky Pitbull, and Henderson snapping a three-fight skid with a win over Islam Mamedov in January.
Benson Henderson Gets Mixed Reviews
In the end, Benson Henderson would sweep Peter Queally throughout the five round affair that headlined Bellator 285. The only blemish for the former lightweight champ was a low blow that left him losing a point, but it made no difference as all five rounds were won with little controversy.
In the end, there were mixed reviews on social media, with some saying that the performance was one-sided but boring, while others were left impressed with the dominance shown by the aging Henderson. Love it or hate it, MMA Twitter was full of chatter about his performance in Dublin.
“Benson Henderson one of the most underrated fighters of this era and a top-5 lightweight all-time,” Shaun Al-Shatti wrote on Twitter.
“Benson Henderson turning back the clock a bit with this performance,” said Brian Campbell.
“Ben Henderson’s kicks are still crazy powerful,” another user noted.
“The elbows have been on point for Bendo all night,” wrote Caposa.
“Henderson looked great again. He still has some left in the tank, after all these years. Impressive,” stated Ariel Helwani.
“😴” tweeted Alex Behunin, simply.
“Mass exodus of the crowd in round 5. Not a classic main event by any means,” Sean Sheehan noticed.
This is a big win for Henderson, even if not every fan was happy with the way the bout played out. It will be interesting to see where he goes next, after proving that he still has signs of life.
