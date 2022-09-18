MMA Community Reacts To Retirement Of Jose Aldo

Considering how much of an impact he had on the sport, here that the MMA community has some thoughts about the retirement of former UFC featherweight champion Jose Aldo.
As one of the greatest fighters to ever step foot into the Octagon, Aldo was a generational talent among lighter weight divisions, winning gold a total of 12 times throughout his career. However this career would come to a close, following a decision loss to Merab Dvalishvili at bantamweight, when the Brazilian pioneer announced his retirement from mixed martial arts a few weeks later.
Jose Aldo Receives A Hero’s Send-off
After a career that saw him inspire generations both in and outside the Octagon, Jose Aldo ended his time in UFC as a respected elder statesman and hero for his homeland of Brazil. So it only makes sense the the MMA community was abuzz with reactions to the news of his retirement from the sport at the age of 36.
“23-year-old José Aldo. A deadly combo of speed and skills far ahead of his time. The featherweight GOAT and one of the greatest fighters MMA has ever seen. NINE title defenses, not seven. Mark that down in his HOF induction,” wrote Twitter user Caposa.
“Jose Aldo, the destroyer of men, giggling like a child trying on his first suit over a decade ago. A poor kid from the favela laughing endearingly at the absurdity that is suit shopping. Legend,” write RJ Clifford, sharing an accompanying video.
“If this is the end, thank you for the memories,” wrote the UFC on BT Sport Twitter page.
“The featherweight GOAT. One of the greatest fighters of all-time. Champion of the world for 2,215 consecutive days in his prime. One of the last men standing from an era of poster curses and Powerman 5000. The word “legend” does not do enough to describe the career of Jose Aldo,” commented MMA media member Shaun Al-Shatti.
“I always wonder what could’ve been. I spent a whole camp training to fight Jose Aldo in Brazil, but COVID changed everything. I was looking forward to the challenge & crazy atmosphere.Happy retirement to one of the greatest featherweights in MMA history,” said Henry Cejudo.
“If it’s true that he [email protected] you’re one of my favorite fighters and an absolute legend. Enjoy retirement, thank you for all the memorable moments,” Adrian Yanez posted.
“Don’t know if this is it, but If so was a pleasure meeting and training with @josealdojunior 2015 on tuf – absolute legend,” shared Billy Quarantillo.
“An entire decade unbeaten. 10 straight title defenses. The most wins, the most finishes, the most knockouts. Jose Aldo is the greatest featherweight of all time, period,” Tommy Toe Hold wrote, poignantly.
“My absolute favorite Jose Aldo moment, and my favorite photo I’v taken of the former champion. ❤️ happy retirement Jose!” writes Amy Kaplan.
“A queue stretching for miles full of people waiting to pay their respect to Jose Aldo, truly amazing,” wrote The Combat Hub, sharing a photo of the enormous line.
“Happy retirement to Jose Aldo one my favorite fighters growing up,” Terrance McKinney wrote.
There is no denying that Jose Aldo is leaving behind one of the greatest resumes in combat sports history as he retires from MMA. It seems likely that a UFC Hall of Fame induction will be soon to come.
Where does Jose Aldo sit in your list of the greatest of all time?