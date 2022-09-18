MMA Community Reacts To Retirement Of Jose Aldo

Considering how much of an impact he had on the sport, here that the MMA community has some thoughts about the retirement of former UFC featherweight champion Jose Aldo.

As one of the greatest fighters to ever step foot into the Octagon, Aldo was a generational talent among lighter weight divisions, winning gold a total of 12 times throughout his career. However this career would come to a close, following a decision loss to Merab Dvalishvili at bantamweight, when the Brazilian pioneer announced his retirement from mixed martial arts a few weeks later.

Jose Aldo Receives A Hero’s Send-off

After a career that saw him inspire generations both in and outside the Octagon, Jose Aldo ended his time in UFC as a respected elder statesman and hero for his homeland of Brazil. So it only makes sense the the MMA community was abuzz with reactions to the news of his retirement from the sport at the age of 36.

“23-year-old José Aldo. A deadly combo of speed and skills far ahead of his time. The featherweight GOAT and one of the greatest fighters MMA has ever seen. NINE title defenses, not seven. Mark that down in his HOF induction,” wrote Twitter user Caposa.

23-year-old José Aldo. A deadly combo of speed and skills far ahead of his time. The featherweight GOAT and one of the greatest fighters MMA has ever seen. NINE title defenses, not seven. Mark that down in his HOF induction. @josealdojunior pic.twitter.com/Jsv9U9w5oj — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) September 18, 2022

“Jose Aldo, the destroyer of men, giggling like a child trying on his first suit over a decade ago. A poor kid from the favela laughing endearingly at the absurdity that is suit shopping. Legend,” write RJ Clifford, sharing an accompanying video.

Jose Aldo, the destroyer of men, giggling like a child trying on his first suit over a decade ago. A poor kid from the favela laughing endearingly at the absurdity that is suit shopping. Legend. pic.twitter.com/MnMs5OORo0 — RJ Clifford (@RJcliffordMMA) September 18, 2022

“If this is the end, thank you for the memories,” wrote the UFC on BT Sport Twitter page.

If this is the end, thank you for the memories @josealdojunior 🐐🇧🇷 pic.twitter.com/XJboYpdxoS — UFC on BT Sport (@btsportufc) September 18, 2022

“The featherweight GOAT. One of the greatest fighters of all-time. Champion of the world for 2,215 consecutive days in his prime. One of the last men standing from an era of poster curses and Powerman 5000. The word “legend” does not do enough to describe the career of Jose Aldo,” commented MMA media member Shaun Al-Shatti.

The featherweight GOAT. One of the greatest fighters of all-time. Champion of the world for 2,215 consecutive days in his prime. One of the last men standing from an era of poster curses and Powerman 5000. The word "legend" does not do enough to describe the career of Jose Aldo. https://t.co/qBUN8dzW40 — Shaheen Al-Shatti (@shaunalshatti) September 18, 2022

“I always wonder what could’ve been. I spent a whole camp training to fight Jose Aldo in Brazil, but COVID changed everything. I was looking forward to the challenge & crazy atmosphere.Happy retirement to one of the greatest featherweights in MMA history,” said Henry Cejudo.

I always wonder what could've been. I spent a whole camp training to fight Jose Aldo in Brazil, but COVID changed everything. I was looking forward to the challenge & crazy atmosphere.



Happy retirement to one of the greatest featherweights in MMA history @josealdojunior 👏🏽🇧🇷 pic.twitter.com/I4fHHLBMgc — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) September 18, 2022

“If it’s true that he [email protected] you’re one of my favorite fighters and an absolute legend. Enjoy retirement, thank you for all the memorable moments,” Adrian Yanez posted.

If it's true that he retired.@josealdojunior you're one of my favorite fighters and an absolute legend. Enjoy retirement, thank you for all the memorable moments 🙏 — Adrian Yañez (@yanezmma) September 18, 2022

“Don’t know if this is it, but If so was a pleasure meeting and training with @josealdojunior 2015 on tuf – absolute legend,” shared Billy Quarantillo.

Don’t know if this is it, but If so was a pleasure meeting and training with @josealdojunior 2015 on tuf – absolute legend @fightpicsgohard 💯 pic.twitter.com/6iDrsTOTP3 — Billy Quarantillo (@BillyQMMA) September 18, 2022

“An entire decade unbeaten. 10 straight title defenses. The most wins, the most finishes, the most knockouts. Jose Aldo is the greatest featherweight of all time, period,” Tommy Toe Hold wrote, poignantly.

An entire decade unbeaten. 10 straight title defenses. The most wins, the most finishes, the most knockouts. Jose Aldo is the greatest featherweight of all time, period. — Tommy Toe Hold (@TommyToeHold) September 18, 2022

“My absolute favorite Jose Aldo moment, and my favorite photo I’v taken of the former champion. ❤️ happy retirement Jose!” writes Amy Kaplan.

My absolute favorite Jose Aldo moment, and my favorite photo I’v taken of the former champion. ❤️ happy retirement Jose! pic.twitter.com/gPvyM9NOGh — Amy Kaplan (@PhotoAmy33) September 18, 2022

“A queue stretching for miles full of people waiting to pay their respect to Jose Aldo, truly amazing,” wrote The Combat Hub, sharing a photo of the enormous line.

A queue stretching for miles full of people waiting to pay their respect to Jose Aldo, truly amazing👏👏 pic.twitter.com/kOIynTRG82 — The Combat Hub (@combathubreal) September 18, 2022

“Happy retirement to Jose Aldo one my favorite fighters growing up,” Terrance McKinney wrote.

Happy retirement to Jose Aldo one my favorite fighters growing up 🙏🙏🙏 — Terrance ‘T Wrecks’ McKinney (@twrecks155) September 18, 2022

There is no denying that Jose Aldo is leaving behind one of the greatest resumes in combat sports history as he retires from MMA. It seems likely that a UFC Hall of Fame induction will be soon to come.

Where does Jose Aldo sit in your list of the greatest of all time?