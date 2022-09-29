Conor McGregor Blasts Fellow Fighters Pursuing Film Gigs

UFC superstar Conor McGregor feels he stands out amongst the rest of the MMA fighters who are pursuing roles in film.

McGregor is still recovering from leg surgery after suffering a nasty injury in his trilogy against Dustin Poirier at UFC 264. A timetable for his UFC return is uncertain at the moment as he continues to tease fans with footage of his progress.

McGregor will make his Hollywood debut in the remake of Road House starring Jake Gyllenhaal, a reboot of the 1989 cult-classic film. He’ll play a leading role in the film that has yet to have an officially announced release date.

McGregor’s success outside of the Octagon has made him feel that some of his fellow UFC stars are copying his path in film and business ventures.

Conor McGregor Rants About ‘Little Twerps’ Seeking Movie Careers

In a recent tweet, McGregor aimed at Michael Bisping and others pursuing careers in the movie business.

“All these little twerps wanna be actors now,” McGregor tweeted. Little twerps, There’s Only One Mac Daddy. Bad to the bone but with a good heart. Action with Jake gyl or Rom com with Sarah Jessica. Bisping, member that show you were in. Ye me neither.”

McGregor began to garner offers from Hollywood in 2015, amidst his rise to the UFC featherweight title. He defeated José Aldo at UFC 194 before becoming the first two-division UFC champion in the promotion’s history in 2016.

McGregor isn’t the only former or current UFC star who has made the jump to the big screen. Former UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman will feature in the upcoming ‘Black Panther’ superhero sequel.

McGregor will likely not have a shortage of post-MMA career opportunities once he decides to call it quits. For now, he continues to poke other fighters who attempt to replicate his success.

What are your thoughts on Conor McGregor’s latest rant?