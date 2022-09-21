Conor McGregor Responds To Mayweather’s Rematch Tease

UFC superstar Conor McGregor has replied to Floyd Mayweather’s recent comments about a potential boxing rematch in 2023.

McGregor continues to recover from a devastating leg break he suffered in July 2021 during his trilogy with Dustin Poirier at UFC 264. A specific timeframe for an Octagon return remains uncertain.

McGregor faced Mayweather in the coined ‘money fight’ in 2017. The two combat sports stars anchored one of the most lucrative events in boxing history with Mayweather earning a late knockout win.

Mayweather retired from professional boxing following his win over McGregor, though he remains active via exhibition matches. He recently said that he expected a rematch with McGregor to happen as soon as next year.

Talks of a rematch between Mayweather and McGregor immediately took shape following the fight. McGregor has previously hinted at a run-back with Mayweather happening eventually, though his tone has seemed to recently change.

Conor McGregor Shares Disinterest In Floyd Mayweather Rematch

In a recent Instagram post, McGregor responded to Mayweather.

“Not interested,” McGregor responded in a hashtag.

McGregor was in talks to fight Manny Pacquiao in a boxing match last year before negotiations fell through. He went on to return to the UFC to face Dustin Poirier in back-to-back fights.

Mayweather will face RIZIN standout Mikuru Asakura in his next boxing exhibition on Sunday. He’s also been in rumored talks to face YouTuber Deji in his next exhibition fight.

A rematch between McGregor and Mayweather could still happen down the line, but it may have to be in the form of a professional fight to garner McGregor’s attention.

Will Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather fight in a future boxing rematch?