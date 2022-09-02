Cormier To Masvidal: Are You Attacking Media DC Or Fighter DC?

UFC color commentator Daniel Cormier has advised Jorge Masvidal to be careful what he says, or he might find the “DC” of old responding.

Like many retired fighters, former two-division champion Cormier finds himself in an analyst role following the conclusion of his career in 2020. As well as commentating on UFC events, the Louisianan also broadcasts his opinion on all things MMA during videos on his YouTube channel, à la Michael Bisping and Chael Sonnen, and his ESPN show alongside Ryan Clark.

Recently, though, one of his takes didn’t go down well with a man considered one of the sport’s biggest superstars.

Following Leon Edwards‘ memorable head-kick knockout of Kamaru Usman at UFC 278, Masvidal staked his claim for a shot at the Brit’s gold. Addressing that, “DC” called on the newly crowned champ to “big league” the Miami native having been denied a fight while “Gamebred” was on top.

Those remarks led to a back and forth on Twitter, with Masvidal branding Cormier a “has been” and the former heavyweight king informing the #9-ranked welterweight that he doesn’t get “unlimited title fights.”

Jorge you’ve always been the man, Malik stay off his page. I stand by what I said. You don’t get unlimited title fights Malki, beat Durinho get to 1-3 in last 4 and maybe get a title shot. See Malki now you got me disrespecting my friend Jorge 😊 https://t.co/DLJjIfIOUJ — Daniel Cormier (@dc_mma) August 24, 2022

While he responded rather respectfully, shifting much of the blame to Masvidal’s manager Malki Kawa, who he suggested the post had come from the mind of, Cormier has now insisted that he won’t always play nice and respond as his modern media self.

Cormier Issues Word Of Warning To Masvidal

In a recent video uploaded to his YouTube channel, Cormier discussed his recent exchange with Masvidal online, which was not the first time that a media member and analyst has been involved in an interaction with a fighter — with the likes of Paddy Pimblett previously criticizing the UFC’s color commentators.

Cormier, however, requested some clarification about who Masvidal was addressing — media “DC” or fighter “DC?” If it’s the latter, Cormier warned that the “big nasty bear” could come back into the equation.

“The way that athletes attack guys that now work in the media have to ask themselves one question: are you attacking or talking to Daniel Cormier, the media personality, Michael Bisping, the media personality, or the peer?” Cormier said. “I ask these guys… are you talking to me as a peer… or the media personality? … When you talk to me as a peer, you gotta deal with Daniel Cormier, the fighter.”

“Jorge Masvidal and I have been in the same circle, the same organizations, all the way back to Strikeforce, and I respect him immensely. But I ask all these guys, once again, who are you talking to? Because I would appreciate knowing. Do I stay in hibernation or does that big nasty bear come back to play? I guess I’ll find out soon enough.” (h/t Sportskeeda MMA)

While he’s since become a light-hearted presence at the commentary desk and around major events, Cormier is not far removed from his fighting days and moments like his face-off brawl with Jon Jones.

What have you made of Daniel Cormier and Jorge Masvidal’s disagreement?