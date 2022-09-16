Sandhagen Explains Disinterest In Watching Diaz vs. Ferguson

UFC bantamweight contender Cory Sandhagen wasn’t captivated by the UFC 279 main event between Nate Diaz and Tony Ferguson.

Sandhagen will return this weekend at UFC Vegas 60 against Song Yadong in a bantamweight main event. The winner could move one step closer to a potential title shot in a crowded division.

Sandhagen is considered by many to be one of the most electric fighters in the UFC. He has emerged as a star in the promotion following recent knockouts over Frankie Edgar and Marlon Moraes.

Despite his newfound stardom, Sandhagen rarely finds himself intrigued by other fights going on around the UFC. This includes UFC 279, which remained intact despite a flurry of last-minute changes to the card.

While many hardcore UFC fans were excited to see Diaz and Ferguson finally square off in the Octagon, Sandhagen wasn’t intrigued.

Cory Sandhagen Doesn’t Watch Many Fights, Including UFC 279

During a recent appearance on The MMA Hour, Sandhagen admitted he doesn’t watch many UFC cards.

“No, I almost never watch. I only watch when it’s my teammates or if it’s someone that I really, really enjoy watching. Like, I won’t miss a Volkanovski fight; I won’t miss an Adesanya fight; and then there’s a couple other guys, too.”

Sandhagen was then asked if he managed to tune in to UFC 279 last weekend and gave a less-than-enthused response regarding Diaz vs. Ferguson.

“Nah, I didn’t watch it. People were asking me about it and I was like, not to be a jerk, but I’m not gonna watch that fight. It’s not two of the best guys in the world,” Sandhagen said of Diaz vs. Ferguson. “Like, when I was playing basketball growing up, I didn’t like watching basketball other than to watch basketball just to learn how to play basketball better. That’s the only reason why I watch sports. That’s why I’m not really into sports is because I just am only interested in learning from watching the sport. So if it’s people I don’t think that I can learn from, I just won’t watch them.”

Sandhagen isn’t the only one who doesn’t pay attention to fights outside of his own. Many UFC fighters tend to limit their watch time when it comes to tuning in to UFC events to remain mentally refreshed ahead of their respective matchups.

The UFC managed to save what appeared to be a lost cause at UFC 279, though Sandhagen still doesn’t believe the final product was worth keeping an eye on.

Did you watch UFC 279? What do you make of Cory Sandhagen’s comments?