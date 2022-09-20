Sandhagen Names Surging Contender As Ideal Next Opponent

UFC bantamweight contender Cory Sandhagen is just days removed from his TKO win over Song Yadong and he’s already begun thinking about what’s next.

Sandhagen defeated Yadong at UFC Vegas 60 on Saturday. He’s back in the win column after back-to-back losses to former bantamweight champions Petr Yan and TJ Dillashaw.

Sandhagen has been close to earning a title shot at numerous points in his UFC tenure. He still has title aspirations and feels his win over Yadong did enough to give the UFC plenty to think about when it comes to the title picture.

As Sandhagen works his way towards a shot at the belt, he wants to face another top contender for the right to face either Aljamain Sterling or Dillashaw next.

Cory Sandhagen Eyes Marlon Vera Next

© Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports



During a recent appearance on The MMA Hour, Sandhagen explained why a fight with Marlon Vera makes the most sense.

“I think Chito makes more sense,” Sandhagen said. “I don’t mind a fight with Merab either, but Chito has a lot more pull behind him. He’s coming off of a big win against Cruz, an impressive win against Cruz too, and he’s finishing people. Honestly, what I’ve seen on social media, it’s what a lot of the fans want to see too. After Chito beat Font, he called out guys in the Top 5 and went and fought backwards…

“I also heard from someone too that he was in talks to potentially get a title shot and that guy shouldn’t be getting a title shot already,” Sandhagen continued. “Chito should definitely have one more, and if it’s against me, it would be fantastic for the both of us.”

Vera most recently defeated former champion Dominick Cruz in a vicious knockout at UFC San Diego in August. He’s won four in a row since a unanimous decision loss to José Aldo.

A matchup between Sandhagen and Vera would likely headline a UFC Fight Night event or potentially be a featured bout on a pay-per-view card. The brawlers are two of the most exciting fighters in the UFC and rarely participate in boring fights.

Sandhagen and Vera both have their eyes set on a UFC title and a fight between them may make sense as the title picture continues to unfold.

Would you want to see Cory Sandhagen vs. Marlon Vera next?