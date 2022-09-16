Sandhagen: O’Malley’s Track Record Doesn’t Match His Big Talk

UFC bantamweight contender Cory Sandhagen believes Sean O’Malley doesn’t back up his confident persona with high-quality wins in the Octagon.

Sandhagen will battle Song Yadong in the UFC Vegas 60 headliner this Saturday. He’s looking to rebound following a short-notice loss to former champion Petr Yan at UFC 267 last October.

Sandhagen remains one of the most exciting bantamweights in the UFC with recent wins over Marlon Moraes and Frankie Edgar. He’s familiar with some of the division’s fastest-rising stars, including O’Malley.

Despite a no-contest against Pedro Munhoz at UFC 276, O’Malley will face Yan at UFC 280 next month. A win could potentially earn himself the next bantamweight title shot.

While Sandhagen respects O’Malley’s run in the UFC and his style in the Octagon, he feels his level of competition doesn’t match his stardom.

Cory Sandhagen Questions Sean O’Malley’s Hype

MMA Junkie and © Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports



During a recent appearance on The MMA Hour, Sandhagen gave his thoughts on O’Malley and the immense hype surrounding him.

“I like O’Malley. I don’t have really any issues with O’Malley, but if we look at his track record, he’s beaten up some guys really bad, but those guys haven’t been super-great fighters as far as the UFC standard of fighter goes,” Sandhagen said. “And I think him and Munhoz was not the greatest fight in the world.

“Nothing was happening in that first round. And if you’re gonna talk a big game, you gotta go out and beat people up. And the first round was just not a good round. And then in the second round, there’s an eye poke. It’s like a lame situation, in my opinion, but it is what it is.”

O’Malley has emerged as one of the UFC’s biggest stars since a highlight knockout on Dana White‘s Contender Series in 2017. He’s earned recent wins over the likes of Raulian Paiva and Kris Moutinho.

Depending on how things play out in the bantamweight division, Sandhagen and O’Malley could potentially be on a collision course for a fight. If that happens, Sandhagen will have the opportunity to prove that O’Malley’s hype may not be equivalent to his performances.

What do you make of Cory Sandhagen’s comments about Sean O’Malley?