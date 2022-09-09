Sandhagen: O’Malley Is ‘Going To Face Some S—t’ Against Yan

Cory Sandhagen has some experience with fighting former bantamweight champion Petr Yan and thinks that it will be too much for Sean O’Malley to handle.

Sandhagen has established himself among the top of the ultra-stacked bantamweight division, having faced three of the best the weight class has ever seen. While he may not have come out on top, he put up a good fight against the likes of champion Aljamain Sterling, top contender TJ Dillashaw, as well as Yan, the latter of which being a bout for the interim title.

Cory Sandhagen Sees A Bitter End For Suga’ Sean

Given the experience that he has against Petr Yan, going five hard rounds with the former champ, Cory Sandhagen knows what it takes to beat a guy like that. In fact, he believes that Yan’s next opponent, rising hot prospect Suga’ Sean O’Malley, is in for a rough night at the office, when they square off at UFC 280.

O’Malley has yet to earn a win over a ranked fighter, but somehow used his wider popularity to leapfrog his way into a bout with Yan, and Sandhagen thinks this is a bridge too far for the 27-year-old.

Speaking exclusively with MMA News, “The Sandman” explained that O’Malley has not proven to possess what it takes to stick it out in a tough fight against someone like Yan and will crumble under the pressure that comes with this type of fight.

“I don’t think (O’Malley’s) been put through any fires yet. The only fires that he’s been put through is when Chito (Marlon Vera) hurt his leg, and then he ended up losing that one … I know that when you’re fighting someone like Yan, there’s definitely a high probability that you’re going to face some shit in that fight,” Sandhagen said.

“I think it’s going to be a lot for him, honestly. I know that he does well in front of the cameras and he’s probably used to all the hype, and the publicity, and all that stuff, but when you’re in the cage it’s your skills that matter not all of that other stuff. I think it’s going to be a lot for him.”

Cory Sandhagen is certainly not alone is questioning the ability for Sean O’Malley to get it done against Petr Yan, but time will tell how the bout will play out. As far as his own fighting future goes, “The Sandman” looks to rebound from a pair of losses by taking on Song Yadong at UFC Fight Night 210.

Do you agree with this assessment from Cory Sandhagen?