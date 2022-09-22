Costa Takes Credit For Chimaev’s Weight Miss: “I Stole Everything”

Paulo Costa still has Khamzat Chimaev in his crosshairs.

The UFC middleweight division is already staked with talented fighters all looking to move up and challenge for the belt. With the failed weight cut at UFC 279, Khamzat Chimaev may have just sealed his fate to join these men at middleweight. Having trouble making the welterweight limit, Chimaev said he would entertain fights at both 170 and 185 pounds. If this is the case it opens up a whole bunch of new opponent options for “Borg”, but there is one man in particular that wants next.

In the week prior to UFC 279, Chimaev and Paulo Costa were involved in a tiff at the UFC Performance Institute. The two were calling at each other but were being held back by teammates. Since then, Costa has attributed the run-in to disturbing Chimaev’s weight cut and would like to finish their altercation in the cage. Costa would choose Chimaev next if the option is available.

“I think Chimaev. Because he’s all hype,” he said while on The MMA Hour.

“I stole some of his hype, I stole his night’s sleep, I stole his cap, I stole his main event fight, you know? Chimaev, you need to do something motherf*cker. I stole everything that you had… I stole your weigh-in, I stole everything. You are disturbed… So, I think I need to fight that guy.”

Paulo Costa Says He Stole Chimaev’s Hype And Now Wants To Take Everything Else

Chimaev may have won his bout against Kevin Holland at UFC 279, but he may have lost some fans in the process. Costa has been growing his fan base at the same time with his funny social media accounts and his “secret juice” shtick. Now that he is taking credit for ruining Chimaev’s main event fight against Nate Diaz, Costa is planning his attack on Chimaev inside the Octagon.

“For sure, Ariel! For sure! Why? Because he become so angry, so stressed. He give up,” he said. “He miss weight for eight pounds, almost nine. He gave up for sure. I stole everything from him. Hype, soul, night of sleep, main event, his hat. Do something!”

Chimaev and Costa might be a good option going forward, they already have a beef between them, and Chimaev needs a fight to get back into the good graces of the fans. With both champions Leon Edwards and Israel Adesanya already booked, this fight makes sense in either division.

