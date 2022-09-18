Cris Cyborg’s Boxing Debut In Jeopardy Just Days Before Fight

Bellator women’s featherweight champion Cris Cyborg‘s first appearance in the boxing ring may be in doubt just days before the fight.

Cyborg’s scheduled opponent at Fight Music Show 2, Simone Silva, is serving a 60-day medical suspension stemming from an Aug. 13 knockout loss. The fight takes place on Sept. 25, 43 days into the 60-day suspension.

As a result of Silva’s current suspension, Organização Brasileira de Boxe has chosen not to oversee the fight. This is according to a report from MMA Fighting.

FMS 2 will take place in Curitiba, BR, and Cyborg/Silva is the event’s co-headliner.

The Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation, the organization that sanctioned Silva’s last fight, said in a statement that Silva will need to undergo medical testing to ensure safe competition.

Cris Cyborg Vs. Simone Silva In Flux Just Days Before Fight

Cris Cyborg, Image Credit: Credit: Zuffa LLC

Cyborg is taking a break from MMA to pursue a venture in boxing. She has also been linked to a potential boxing match against pound-for-pound No. 1 Katie Taylor.

Cyborg’s last MMA fight came in a successful title defense against Arlene Blencowe at Bellator 279 in April. She has won six straight fights since a loss to Amanda Nunes at UFC 232.

Silva has a 17-22 professional boxing record and has faced the likes of Amanda Serrano and Tiara Brown in the ring. She’s also fought in MMA against PFL prospect Dakota Ditcheva and former UFC champion Zhang Weili.

FMS officials have yet to publicly comment on FMS 2 and the status of Cyborg vs. Silva.