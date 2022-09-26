Watch: Cris Cyborg Dominates Boxing Debut Against Simone Silva

Women’s MMA pioneer Cris “Cyborg” Justino made history in her boxing debut against Simone Silva.

Cyborg came into her boxing debut with a long list of accolades, including being the current Bellator featherweight champion, as well as former UFC, Invicta, and Strikeforce champion. However, she decided that she wanted to try her hand at a new sport, by stepping into the ring with Simone Silva for the FMS Super Welterweight professional boxing belt.

Cris Cyborg Demolishes Simone Silva

In the end, Cris Cyborg would be able to get the job done on the Fight Music Show 2 card, earning a unanimous decision victory after an 8 round affair. In doing so, she became the first women’s fighter to hold titles in boxing and MMA simultaneously, continuing to make history in the world of MMA.

All in all, the bout was fairly one-sided from start to finish, with Cyborg utilizing head movement and a good range to pick apart Silva for 24 minutes. Although, it is worth noting that, oddly enough, the lower third read that it was a 10 round contest, all the way until the final round when it was changed to read 8 rounds.

In the end, the majority of the action came from the final round, when both Cyborg and Silva let their hands go. You can see the action in this video, uploaded to Twitter by user Pelunaton.

Check out more highlights from the contest below.

Cris Cyborg wins a unanimous decision in her boxing debut!! pic.twitter.com/NqWhtt9UOn — MMA mania (@mmamania) September 26, 2022

A Strange Event

In the end, Cris Cyborg vs Simone Silva would end up being part of a rather strange event. In fact, there’s actually a lot of oddity surrounding this bout itself, namely the fact that according to reports, it is unclear whether or not the fight was a professional or exhibition contest.

Just so you know, commission officials and Fight Music Show CEO/COO still refuse to clarify if Cyborg's boxing debut will be a pro bout or exhibition. — Guilherme Cruz (@guicruzzz) September 26, 2022

On top of that, had a strange element in that all the way until the final round, the lower thirds read that it was a 10 round fight instead of 8 rounds. It only eventually changed prior to the start of the last round of the contest.

Just to confirm I'm not seeing things



R7 vs. R8 pic.twitter.com/P6kRRQuSFc — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) September 26, 2022

In spite of all of the insanity, it was still an overall entertaining contest, and congratulations are in order for Cris Cyborg, in winning her debut as a boxer. It is clear that, even at 37 years of age, she is still a dangerous force in any medium of combat sports.

Were you impressed with the boxing debut of Cris Cyborg?