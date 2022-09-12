Cris Cyborg Shares How Much Longer She May Continue Fighting

Cris Cyborg has solid plans for her future.

After one of the most successful female MMA careers, Cris ‘Cyborg’ Justino is plotting out the next few years. “Cyborg” as she is affectionately called by fans has fought in several MMA organizations and has found herself at the top in each and every one. She was the Invicta FC world champion, a UFC champion, and is now the Bellator featherweight world champ. With such an impressive résumé, what could be next for Cyborg?

Cyborg Sets A Three-Year Plan For Career Remainder

Cyborg has been calling for other opportunities outside her current promotion and hopes to be able to capitalize on some of the biggest names and trends in combat sports today. She spoke a bit to AG Fights about her future.

“It’s hard to say, but I think you have to really focus (in order to transition to boxing). It’s a totally different sport. But sure, if I receive good opportunities, I’ll do my best to see if I can juggle both (boxing and MMA). I want to have superfights for my fans,” she said h/t Bloody Elbow. “I believe I’ll be fighting for the next three years. I want to accomplish 20 years of fighting. It goes without saying that I want to have the best fights that my fans to see during that time.”

Cris Cyborg, Image Credit: Credit: Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

Cyborg has been calling for a fight with PFL champion Kayla Harrison. This fight interests the fans because both women are at the top of their respective organizations. Harrison has come up in PFL after a successful Judo career and has been criticized for the level of competition she has been paired with.

In the “heavier” female MMA weight class, there are fewer professional fighters at the level of these two ladies so facing each other could be the toughest test out there at this time.

“You make plans, but sometimes God has a better plan for you,” Cris said. “I plan to finish my 20 years of fighting, I’m at 17 and I want to get to 20. We don’t know God’s plans, though. We stop fighting so young, so you have to be prepared for another career, other things. I’ve been working towards that, too.

“There’s Cyborg Nation, there’s the Pink Belt Fitness Camp, I have my investments. I want to do some community work, too. To give opportunities to new athletes, new people. Be a role model for people anywhere I go. That’s what I have in mind, but I leave it in God’s hands.”

Another plan that Cyborg has to further her success is a transition to boxing. She will be making her boxing debut on Sept. 25 against Simone Silva. Silva has a record of 17-21, and if Cyborg can win, she could jump-start this next phase of her career.

MMA fighters transitioning to boxing have been very popular these days and Cyborg could be ready to follow suit in the long term.

Do you think Cyborg will have success in boxing?