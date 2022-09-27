Cris Cyborg Announces Start Of OnlyFans Page

Bellator Women’s Featherweight Champion and former UFC titleholder Cris Cyborg has announced that she’s joined the OnlyFans platform.

Last week, Cyborg revealed the decision in a video uploaded to her YouTube channel. With the move, the Brazilian has become the latest of a number of notable mixed martial arts figures to post content on the site.

Most recently, former UFC star and current BKFC fighter Paige VanZant switched her content from her own personal site to OnlyFans. In doing so, “12 Gauge” joined former UFC flyweights Jessica Eye and Kay Hansen, as well as current members of the roster like Hannah Goldy and Jéssica Andrade, in selling access to explicit images.

But whilst Cyborg will boast a presence on the same platform moving forward, she won’t be doing so with the purpose of selling X-rated content.

Cyborg Promises Fans: “You’re Going To Enjoy It”

In her video, Cyborg explained the purpose of her decision to start an OnlyFans page, which is currently listed as free to follow. The women’s MMA legend outlined her plans to detail her travel and training on the platform — something she promised her fans will “enjoy.”

“Hey guys I’ve been thinking a lot and it’s a big decision, I know. But I’ve decided to make an OnlyFans account, for you,” Cyborg said. “My channel is different. We’re going to travel, training and giving back to communities. You’re going to enjoy it, let’s go!” (h/t The U.S. Sun)

Cyborg current holds featherweight gold in the Bellator promotion. In her most recent MMA appearance, the Brazilian veteran successfully defended her belt for the fourth time in a rematch with Arlene Blencowe at Bellator 279.

Stepping away from the cage this past weekend, Cyborg made her professional boxing debut. The 37-year-old outpointed former Brazilian national boxing champion Simone Aparecida da Silva at Fight Music Show 2 in Curitiba, her home city.

What do you make of Cris Cyborg‘s announcement?