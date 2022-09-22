Cyborg Names The Only Way She’d Consider Re-Joining UFC

Cris Cyborg is planning an MMA return after her boxing match, but don’t expect for it to be in the UFC.

Cris ‘Cyborg’ Justino is often thought of as one of the best female fighters of all time. Her résumé shows multiple world championships in MMA from Invicta, to the UFC, to Bellator. Now she is looking to embark on a new journey in combat sports, boxing. Cyborg will be making her boxing debut this weekend when she takes on Simone Silva on September 25.

After years of voicing her desire to pivot to boxing, Cyborg will finally get the chance in her home country of Brazil. This move to boxing is not to overtake her MMA career which she says will continue after this fight. In an interview with MMA Junkie, Cyborg explains that she will in fact be returning to the cage but left a bit of a question mark as to where.

“I’m not done, you know this is the one fight boxing fight and no, I’m back to my MMA way,” she explained. “You know I really love to work with Bellator as their champion. I gotta have more to say when after this fight done you know, I’m gonna sit down and you’re gonna see what’s the next step?”

Could Cris Cyborg Be Looking For A New MMA Home?

This vagueness from Cyborg makes it seem that perhaps Bellator will not be the home of her next fight. Over the course of the past year, Cyborg has been holding a continuous feud with PFL champion Kayla Harrison.

Some think this could be a good option for Cyborg and Harrison both. Fans would surely be interested in this bout if available, but Cyborg says she has not had any formal talks with PFL.

“No, no, I never talked to PFL or Dawn or sit down about the negotiation, eveyything is just online,” she said.

There is one thing for certain, she will never head back to the UFC unless things have changed in the pay department.

“That chapter is closed, they really didn’t want to make the fight I wanted to make and they really doesn’t pay the fighters,” she said. “Maybe if they decide to pay the fighters then we can sit down but I really need to think about my future.”

Cyborg vs. Simone Silva will take place at Fight Music Show 2 on Sept. 25. After this fight things could get interesting for Cyborg and her future.

Are you looking forward to Cris Cyborg’s boxing debut?