Cris Cyborg Squashes Perception About Her MMA Career

Bellator women’s featherweight champion Cris Cyborg plans on returning to the MMA world following her boxing debut against Simone Silva.

Cyborg will face Silva on Sept. 25 in Curitiba, BR. She has opted to make the move to the ring following her most recent Bellator title defense against Arlene Blencowe at Bellator 279.

Cyborg has accomplished more than almost every other female fighter in MMA and many felt her days in the cage could be numbered after this boxing fight. Other MMA veterans and legends such as Anderson Silva and Vitor Belfort have made the full-time transition from MMA to boxing.

Despite the opportunities in boxing, Cyborg hasn’t fought in MMA for the final time just yet.

Cris Cyborg Still Open To Fighting In MMA & Boxing Simultaneously

MMA Fighting

During a recent interview with MMA Underground, Cyborg dismissed that she’s done competing in MMA.

“Yes, I’m not done with MMA. I have to go back and defend my title,” Cyborg said.

The 37-year-old Cyborg has hinted at a three-year window left in her combat sports career. She has been linked to a potential super fight against PFL champion Kayla Harrison as a possible cross-promotional event.

Cyborg also has potentially big fights in boxing available to her on the horizon as well. Rumors have spread of a crossover fight between herself and Katie Taylor happening in December, although nothing has been announced.

Cyborg’s attention, for now, is on Silva and whether or not the fight will even come to fruition. The bout is in jeopardy due to an ongoing medical suspension that Silva will serve following her last fight.

Cyborg may find these new challenges in boxing as her new passion, though she seems firm on returning to the MMA cage potentially by the end of 2022.

How do you think Cris Cyborg will do in her boxing debut?