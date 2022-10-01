Scott Coker Provides Update On Cris Cyborg’s Contract Status

Bellator President Scott Coker says his promotion isn’t planning on being out of the Cris Cyborg business anytime soon.

Cyborg made her professional boxing debut against Simone Silva last weekend, earning a unanimous decision win and looking impressive in her first appearance in the ring. She’s also been linked to a potential boxing super fight against Katie Taylor as her boxing career moves forward.

Cyborg last fought in Bellator at Bellator 279 against Arlene Blencowe, defending her title for the fourth time in a unanimous decision victory. She earned the title by defeating Julia Budd at Bellator 238.

Despite some speculating that Cyborg’s time in MMA may be near an end, she says she plans on returning to Bellator to defend her belt. Coker not only plans on Cyborg’s return in the near future but is also in the middle of negotiations with the MMA legend on a new contract.

Scott Coker Confident About Securing Cris Cyborg’s Future In Bellator

Bellator

During a recent interview with The MMA Hour, Coker gave his thoughts on Cyborg’s standing with Bellator.

“She is actually in the matching period of her contract. But her and I have a very good relationship,” Coker said of Cyborg. “I told her, ‘Go train, do your (boxing) fight.’ … I said, ‘Look, when you come back from Brazil, let’s sit down and make a deal.’ I have every intention to have her on our roster. It’s just we gotta sit down and hammer out the deal. That’s something I feel we’ll get done here when she gets back from Brazil… I feel like the relationship is solid and we’ll be in the Cyborg business for many years to come.”

Cyborg left the UFC following a tumultuous end to her relationship with UFC President Dana White. After her last UFC win over Felicia Spencer at UFC 240, she signed with Bellator and immediately challenged for the women’s featherweight belt.

The 37-year-old Cyborg has accomplished many feats during her time in MMA, and Coker envisions Cyborg adding to her legacy and remaining in Bellator for the foreseeable future.

