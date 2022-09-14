White & Schaub Reignite Feud After Chimaev Weight Controversy

UFC President Dana White and former fighter-turned podcaster Brendan Schaub are at it again following Khamzat Chimaev‘s UFC 279 weight miss.

The MMA community was shocked when Chimaev missed weight just hours before the biggest fight of his life against Nate Diaz at UFC 279. This forced the UFC and White to get creative and mix up the matchups to save the card.

Chimaev went on to defeat Kevin Holland via first-round submission, though the discussion over his weight-cutting debacle has continued. Schaub and others began to raise their eyebrows regarding the UFC 279 situation and claimed the promotion could’ve staged the weight miss to increase pay-per-view interest.

Schaub wasn’t the only one to call White and the UFC’s bluff. UFC middleweight Sean Strickland also opined that Chimaev’s weight miss looked staged.

Dana White Ripped Brendan Schaub For Pushing UFC 279 Conspiracy

Dana White and Brendan Schaub, TMZ Sports

During the latest Dana White’s Contender Series post-fight press conference, White responded to Schaub and others for pushing the theory.

“Pat Miletich was saying that we told Khamzat not to make weight, because we weren’t selling tickets – the show was sold out going into that day of the weigh-ins. I don’t know if Pat really said that but if he did, he has to be the dumbest motherf***er on the planet,” White said. “You know how f***ing stupid you have to be to even think something like that, let alone say it publicly and act like you’re f***ing serious?

“We’re regulated by the athletic commission,” White continued. “If you think that we told Khamzat Chimaev to not make weight, then Khamzat shows up and the fans are all p***ed off at him and stuff, if you know anything about the sport – this is a guy who was in the sport and training and everything else. If Pat really said that it’s, holy s**t, we might have to send him out here to the f***Ing brain clinic.”

White would then apologize for mentioning former UFC champion Pat Miletich when it was Schaub who made the original comments.

Brendan Schaub Hits Back At Dana White

I didn’t take long for Schaub to get word of White’s comments as he hit back in a recent Instagram post.

“Oh god… here we go again,” Schaub replied to White. “I’ve been nothing but cool and thought you’d learn from the last time you mentioned my name and got destroyed. Unfortunately, not surprised you’re a bully. Always have been…Calling me and numerous people “dummy” “dumbass” “f*cking idiot” cause we have questions about “the chaos” at UFC279? Also, no one is talking about *gate tickets,* I was referring to pay-per-view buys and how UFC 279 was trending… which you don’t release to the public, but will say “it went F*ckin great bros!” Sorry, we just don’t buy what you’re telling us after lying numerous times but the sheep media you pick to attend events don’t have the balls to call you out. Just in the recent press conference you were caught lying about extra compensation to the fighters…

“You’re surrounded by “Yes men.” You’re not special, you’re not original. You’re a low budget Vince McMahon,” Schaub continued on White. “Every move you make is a copy cat of that dude. Only thing you have in common is you’re both on steroids and dress like assholes. Need I remind you, your origin story is a failed cardio kick boxing instructor who had two rich friends in high school to fund this business. Now go make a “cool” video with the Nelk boys to stay relevant or have your PR team come up with a good press story to distract the fans away from fighter pay and how they have to wear those awful under armor Rock shoes and won’t see a dime. “Dummy” PS. Quit stealing my shows on thicccboy network and recreating it on Fight pass, k? Also… leave Pat Miletich alone.”

This is far from the first time that Schaub and White have had words. Back in 2018, the two of them went at it on an Instagram thread and threw personal attacks at one another.

Schaub has also been critical of White’s at-times confrontational behavior towards some UFC fighters. His issues with White and the UFC seemed to start when the UFC signed an apparel deal with Reebok when he claimed he made more from his sponsorships than from Reebok.

White and Schaub continue to be at each other’s throats on various issues and it’s unlikely they’ll squash their beef with one another anytime soon.

Whose side are you on? Dana White or Brendan Schaub?