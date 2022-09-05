White Predicts Who Would Have Won Brock vs Fedor

In the year 2009, there may not have been a bigger fight that the UFC could have made, than Brock Lesnar vs Fedor Emelianenko, and Dana White believes he knows who would have won if it happened.

White has gone on record to say that his “white whale” as an MMA promotor is former Pride heavyweight king Fedor Emelianenko. Despite multiple times trying to sign the Russian legend over the years, the deals would never come to fruition, easily making Fedor the biggest name in mixed martial arts to never compete in the UFC.

Dana White Thinks Brock Beats Fedor

While there were several big name match-ups with Fedor that could have happened in the UFC (or outside the UFC with UFC champions), one of the biggest missed opportunities was not seeing “The Last Emperor) face off against former UFC champ and WWE superstar Brock Lesnar, who was in the midst of his relatively short UFC run while Fedor was still on his 28-fight unbeaten run.

This was something that Dana White was asked about while speaking with GQ last month, and when prompted to give a prediction of how that fight would have gone, he unsurprisingly backed his promotion’s fighter.

“Obviously I’m very biased when answering this question, but I’m going with Brock Lesnar,” White said. “Brock wanted the fight. I tried to make the fight. We offered Fedor Emeilianenko an ungodly amount of money, and they didn’t want the fight. I don’t know what to tell you.”

While Dana White seems to suggest that he is unsure why they could never work out a deal with Fedor Emelianenko, it has been well documented over the years that the Russian wanted the ability to co-promote his fights, which was something that the UFC had and still has a strong stance against doing.

Nevertheless, it is still fun to ponder how he would have done if he made it to the UFC.

Who do you think would have won a fight between a prime Brock Lesnar and Fedor Emelianenko?