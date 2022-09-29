Dana White Calls Mark Zuckerberg Rumors ‘Total BS’

Less than 24 hours after his one-on-one interview with Tucker Carlson on Fox News, UFC President Dana White is now calling out “fake news.”

Earlier in the week, it came to the attention of the MMA media that neither they nor fans were welcome to the Apex for UFC Vegas 61 this weekend. Indeed, the event is completely closed off to the public, which naturally drew speculation from all sides as to the reason(s) why.

One MMA journalist, Amy Kaplan, hinted at knowing the answer behind the decision, yet she stopped short at sharing the word on the street before having full confirmation. This caused Dana White to playfully call out the “troublemaker” during his media scrum following last night’s season finale of Contender Series.

White teased the reporter for putting out tweets without going into details, with the implication being that she herself doesn’t actually have any answers. Kaplan got a kick out of the exchange and, naturally, went right back to the platform to tell her followers about the banter that had just taken place with the UFC bossman.

LOL Dana just called me out 🤣 #DWCS — Amy Kaplan (@PhotoAmy33) September 28, 2022

While Kaplan was either unable or unwilling to spill the beans, there was somebody competing in the actual event who did not hesitate to gossip: one half of the main event, Mackenzie Dern.

Mackenzie Dern Shares Latest Zuckerberg Conspiracy Theory, White Shuts It Down

Mackenzie Dern

Meta chairman, co-founder, and CEO Mark Zuckerberg is one of the wealthiest men alive, which comes with its set of perks. Suffice it to say when you have accumulated tens of billions of dollars to your net worth, you are used to getting your way.

However, money isn’t the only thing that Zuckerberg has continued to amass over the years. He has also built up quite a pile of conspiracy theories attached to his name, including the one about him secretly being an alien or robot.

Now that Zuckerberg has entered the MMA news cycle after his training footage recently went viral, his conspiracy-theory portfolio has also crossed over into the sport.

According to UFC Vegas 61 headliner Mackenzie Dern, the reason the public is barred from the Apex this Saturday is because Zuckerberg has personally rented out the building.

The #5-ranked strawweight made the shocking claim during her media scrum on Wednesday, and multiple media outlets instantly ran with it. So many, in fact, that White took to Twitter to immediately nip the rumors in the bud.

Mark Zuckerberg did NOT rent out the UFC Apex. That’s total bullshit. https://t.co/VbdFATcltd — danawhite (@danawhite) September 29, 2022

“Mark Zuckerberg did NOT rent out the UFC Apex. That’s total bullshit,” White tweeted.

White was pressed to provide the reason for the Apex “blackout” during his own media scrum the day prior, only for reporters to be met with a tongue-in-cheek response that he was just generously giving his beloved MMA media the day off.

UFC Vegas 61 takes place this Saturday and will be headlined by Dern and the #14-ranked Yan Xiaonan. Should the mystery be cracked as to why there won’t be any fans or media in attendance, MMA News will be sure to have all the facts properly checked before we reveal the deets.

Why do YOU think the public will not be allowed in the Apex for UFC Vegas 61?