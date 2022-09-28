Dana White Hints At What Fans Can Expect In Bo Nickal’s Next Fight

Dana White has hinted at what’s next for uber-prospect Bo Nickal following his second straight emphatic win on Contender Series.

Bo Nickal has managed to capture the imagination of the fans with his dominant victories. The three-time NCAA division I champion managed to submit Donovan Beard in just 52 seconds.

Nickal beat his own previous win time on Contender Series by ten seconds, and Dana White could not have looked more pleased. White had asked Nickal to return for a second DWCS bout in order to garner experience.

At the post-fight press conference, Dana White was asked a question that we all have wondered about. When asked if Bo Nickal would bypass the regular introduction of unranked opponents and dive into top 15 competition straight away, the boss disagrees that this would be the path to take.

“No, you don’t test him against ranked talent. You bring him in just like you would bring in any prospect and you build him up, give him fights. The problem is that there are no easy fights here. So this isn’t like the boxing model.”

Dana White seems to be a proponent of this style of matchmaking. The length of time spent building up Sean O’Malley may have been lamented by some fans, but it has proven effective.

O’Malley has had opportunities to show off his wide skillset during what some felt an “easy run.” In the present, it turns out O’Malley is now ready to take on Petr Yan and carries more Twitter and Instagram followers than most of the UFC 280 fight card combined.

Dana White: Nickal vs Khamzat Talk Too Soon

Image Credit: Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC

Following his contract securing triangle choke, Bo Nickal has already decided who he wants to face next, Khamzat Chimaev. Chimaev most recently dominated Kevin Holland at UFC 279, securing a first-round choke of his own.

While it may seem premature, it is one of the most intriguing match-ups possible between two prospects. Dana White though would prefer that we let Bo Nickal get in the front door first.

“Let’s not get crazy here. It’s funny. We were in matchmaking today, and we were just talking about Khamzat and possibilities and how fuckin’ good that guy really is. I mean, you saw it in this last fight.”

It is clear that while Dana White is High on Bo Nickals prospects, He is the conductor of the Khamzat hype train for now.

Who do you think wins, Khamzat Chimaev or Bo Nickal?