Dana White Reacts To Chimaev/Costa Clash At UFC PI

UFC President Dana White has reacted after Saturday’s pay-per-view headliner Khamzat Chimaev almost got into a physical altercation with middleweight Paulo Costa.

This weekend, Chimaev will return to the Octagon for his sixth outing under the UFC banner, and there aren’t many bigger names it could come against. Given that his dancing partner in the UFC 279 main event, Nate Diaz, is always down for a scrap, talk early in fight week surrounded a possible pre-fight altercation between “Borz” and the Stockton native.

As it turns out, it wasn’t a potential clash with Diaz that the UFC should have been concerned about…

On Monday, footage emerged of a verbal back and forth at the UFC Performance Institute between Chimaev and #6-ranked middleweight Costa. After the pair traded “do you want to fight?” barbs, the Chechen-born Swede had to be pulled away by members of his entourage as he labeled the Brazilian a “p*ssy.”

White Not Concerned About Chimaev’s Pre-Fight Encounter: “Fighters Will Be Fighters”

During the post-fight press conference following this week’s episode of Dana White’s Contender Series, the UFC president was asked about the altercation, and whether or not Chimaev will be told to calm down ahead of UFC 279.

After dismissing the notion anyone will try and tone down the welterweight star’s aggression, White suggested that incidents like this are bound to happen at a facility that constantly has a variety of fighters training there.

“No, guys, you know I don’t do this,” White said when asked whether someone has encouraged Chimaev to calm down. “We’re in the fight business. This stuff happens. It’s up to us to make sure that they don’t fight at the PI. That’s our job. Fighters will be fighters, and those things are gonna happen, and we’ll deal with it.

“Guys cross each other’s paths and these things happen sometimes. That’s the business that we’re in. I know that at the PI, they’re super sensitive to who’s training where and who’s doing what,” White added. “But when you have a gym of fighters… it happens. That’s the business that we’re in.”

While it appears that both Chimaev and Costa want to see their animosity eventually reach the Octagon, “Borz” will look to focus on the task at hand this week, which is seemingly sending Diaz out of the UFC off the back of a convincing loss.

If Chimaev’s exchange with “Borrachinha” is a sign of things to come, we could be set for a fiery press conference on Thursday and a tense faceoff at Friday’s ceremonial weigh-ins.

Are you surprised by Dana White’s reaction to Khamzat Chimaev and Paulo Costa’s altercation?