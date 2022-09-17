Archives: Dana White: Dustin Poirier Doesn’t Want To Fight (2020)

Dustin Poirier is known to be a company man through and through, but on this day two years ago, we ran a story of him being thrown under the bus by the head honcho of the UFC.

This past weekend at UFC 279, Tony Ferguson took part in a dream fight against Nate Diaz. A common wonderance uttered regarding that fight is how in the world those two never competed against one another in all these years. The same could be said about Ferguson being paired against Dustin Poirier.

Two years ago, the UFC wanted to do just that. However, the fight never came together. Ferguson would go on to compete two months later at UFC 256 instead, where Charles Oliveira dominated him for a lopsided unanimous decision victory.

Ferguson and Poirier are still yet to face one another to this day.

Latest News

As far as 2022 is concerned, Tony Ferguson has gone 0-2 in the year after losses to Michael Chandler at 274 and Diaz at last weekend’s UFC 279. Poirier is set to return to action this November when he faces Michael Chandler at UFC 281.

As far as Poirier and the UFC brass’s relationship, there were some tensions earlier this year when Poirier was unable to land the fight against Nate Diaz that both he and Diaz lobbied for. Poirier expressed frustration about going fightless for so long without a real explanation from the UFC before finally being booked against Chandler for November.

The following article is presented to you in its original, unaltered form, courtesy of The MMA News Archives.

On This Day Two Years Ago…

[ORIGINALLY PUBLISHED SEPTEMBER 17, 2020, 7:54 AM]

Headline: Dana White Says Dustin Poirier “Doesn’t Want To Fight”

Author: Ian Carey

UFC President Dana White says that Dustin Poirier has negotiated himself out of a fight with Tony Ferguson. In speaking of the negotiations, White said that Poirier “doesn’t want to fight”, a line he has used for other fighters in the past when negotiations appear to have broken down.

Additionally, White says they have another opponent for Tony Ferguson for UFC 254 on October 24th.

“Listen, I like Dustin,” White said following the Tuesday Night Contender series this week. “I’m not going to sit up here and say anything negative about Dustin. He’s a great kid. I don’t know if it was he didn’t want to fight in Abu Dhabi or what his deal was, he didn’t want to fight. There’s a lot of different ways to turn down a fight.

“Negotiating yourself out of one is one of the ways you can do it. So for whatever reason, he didn’t want to take this fight. Only he knows that,” White continued.

Poirier himself denied the accusations on Twitter.

I WANT THE FIGHT https://t.co/fGrTT8QFbY — The Diamond (@DustinPoirier) September 16, 2020

Tony Ferguson sent out the following in support of Poirier:

“Here’s Lookin’ At You Kid” Pay the man @danawhite @ufc Love ya’ll but let’s give the Hardcore & Casual fans what they deserve, a good fight Sir ⚔️🕶 -CSO- 🇺🇸🏆🇲🇽 @DustinPoirier #ufc254 pic.twitter.com/uVwwZIUtSd — Tony Ferguson (@TonyFergusonXT) September 14, 2020

Michael Chandler to Face Tony Ferguson?

One name that has surfaced as a possible new opponent for Ferguson is Michael Chandler. According to ESPN’s Ariel Helwani, the UFC is in advanced talks for Chandler to face Ferguson at UFC 254.