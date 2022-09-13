White Was Shocked At Li/Rodriguez UFC 279 Decision

UFC President Dana White couldn’t believe what he was hearing when it was announced that Daniel Rodriguez had defeated Li Jingliang at UFC 279.

Rodriguez/Jingliang wasn’t supposed to take place to begin with at UFC 279. Both welterweights were to face different opponents before a Khamzat Chimaev weight miss forced the UFC to mix up the fight night pairings.

Jingliang and Rodriguez went back and forth in a technical striking affair in the Octagon. After three rounds of action, Rodriguez earned the win on two of the judges’ scorecards and took home a split decision.

Many believed Jingliang was the busier and more damaging fighter throughout the bout and felt he did more than enough to deserve the victory.

You can check out how all three judges scored the Jingliang vs. Rodriguez fight below.

White, like many UFC fans and fighters, took exception with the scoring.

Dana White Cries Foul On Daniel Rodriguez/Li Jingliang Scoring

© Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports



During the UFC 279 post-fight press conference, White answered how he scored Jingliang vs. Rodriguez.

“I thought Li won the fight,” White said of Jingliang/Rodriguez. “The judges were wrong, in my opinion. It wasn’t even like it could’ve gone either way, I was shocked when they said split decision.”

Jingliang got switched from a matchup with Tony Ferguson on the UFC 279 main card at 170lbs. Rodriguez, who hadn’t fought in two years, was supposed to face Kevin Holland in a 180lb catchweight fight.

Jingliang came into the fight looking to continue to build momentum after an impressive finish of Muslim Salikhov in July. Before that, he traded wins and losses against the likes of Santiago Ponzinibbio and Chimaev.

Judging continues to be a hot topic in MMA and White feels the judges got Jingliang/Rodriguez far from correct on Saturday night.

How did you score Li Jingliang vs. Daniel Rodriguez?