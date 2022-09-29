Fox News’ Tucker Carlson Producing Documentary On White/UFC

The UFC and Dana White will be the focus of an upcoming documentary by Fox News commentator Tucker Carlson.

Carlson, a political commentator, has had UFC fighters such as Carla Esparza and Bryce Mitchell on his Tucker Carlson Tonight primetime program. He’s also produced a series of short films on the January 6th U.S. Capitol insurrection, alien invasions, and businessman George Soros.

White is a friend of former U.S. President Donald Trump and spoke at the Republican National Convention during the 2016 and 2020 presidential campaigns.

The untitled documentary will air sometime this winter, as highlighted during a recent sitdown interview between Carlson and White. Carlson received a tour of White’s personal office, gym, and the UFC headquarters in Las Vegas.

White was the target of harsh criticism when he decided to hold events during the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic. Despite getting blasted by fans, media, and pundits, the UFC helped lead the way for major sports to return to activity safely.

The COVID-19 chapter of the UFC and White’s story will likely be a part of the upcoming documentary. White, along with Lorenzo and Frank Fertitta, purchased the company back in 2001 and turned the UFC into a global powerhouse.

Will you watch Tucker Carlson’s documentary on Dana White and the UFC?