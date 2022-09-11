Dana White Weighs What’s Next For Chimaev After UFC 279

UFC President Dana White believes Khamzat Chimaev‘s best bet for a title shot will be at middleweight.

Chimaev took just over two minutes to submit Kevin Holland in their 180-lbs catchweight bout at UFC 279 yesterday. The 28-year-old immediately shot for a takedown and after some resistance from Holland, managed to sink in a D’arce choke that had the American tapping.

The win came after a controversial fight week in which Chimaev tipped the scales 7.5 pounds over the welterweight limit, causing a huge reshuffle of the UFC 279 main card.

The huge weight miss, coupled with Khamzat’s flippant attitude towards it, caused many fans and fighters to turn on the Swede. This was no more evident than the resounding chorus of boos Chimaev endured during his UFC 279 walkout.

PHOTO: AP

White Says Chimaev Should Fight At Middleweight

The exact cause for Chimaev’s missing weight is still unclear, with the UFC revealing that the Swede was told to stop his weight cut on medical advice. Whatever it was keeping him from making 170 pounds, it seems to be a huge hurdle to making a run for the welterweight title.

And White seems to believe so to. At the UFC 279 post-fight press conference, he said that Chimaev’s best bet is to now fight at middleweight.

“Yeah no, it’s a problem…that’s a problem that he missed weight. I don’t know, we’ve got to look at it and figure it out and, you know, what makes sense is for him to fight at [185]. So, we’ll see,” said White about Chimaev’s chances of receiving a title shot at welterweight.

To many irate fans, it seemed like Khamzat got off scott free for missing weight in perhaps the most brazen fashion possible. And when asked if he’s chastised his star fighter, White responded in the negative.

“I mean what should I talk to him about? You should be sorry? Get smaller? I mean it is what it is…it happened. I mean we’ll go back this week, come up with a plan and and like I just told Kevin [Iole], probably have him fight at [185].”

What do you make of Dana White saying Khamzat Chimaev should fight at middleweight?