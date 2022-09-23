Daniel Rodriguez Vs. Neil Magny Targeted For October 15

UFC welterweight Daniel Rodriguez will waste no time getting back in the Octagon as he’s set to face Neil Magny in his return on October 15th.

MMA Island was the first to report the news of the Rodriguez/Magny matchup.

Rodriguez recently fought in a catchweight bout against Li Jingliang at UFC 279. He won the fight via a split decision in a matchup that was created just hours before the event.

Rodriguez returned following a year-long hiatus due to injury. He was supposed to fight Kevin Holland at UFC 279 before Khamzat Chimaev‘s weight miss forced the UFC to get creative and switch up three pairings.

Daniel Rodriguez To Make Quick Turnaround Vs. Neil Magny

MMA Fighting and USA Today

Rodriguez earned a unanimous decision victory over Kevin Lee in Aug. 2021 before suffering from the injury bug. He has won four in a row overall including victories over Mike Perry and Preston Parsons.

Rodriguez will face Magny who is looking to get back on track following a second-round submission loss to Shavkat Rakhmonov back in June. Before that, he earned a split decision win over Max Griffin in March.

Magny has been a mainstay of the UFC’s welterweight division for years, with wins over Jingliang and Robbie Lawler, among others. He’s won two of his last three fights in the Octagon.

The October 15th UFC Fight Night event will be headlined by a flyweight matchup between Alexa Grasso and Viviane Araujo. The card will also feature a flyweight matchup between Brandon Royval and Askar Askarov.

