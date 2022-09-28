Darren Till Already Has Violent Intentions For Newcomer Bo Nickal

One-time UFC welterweight title challenger and current middleweight contender Darren Till got a good look at rising prospect Bo Nickal on Tuesday night, and he’s promised a violent outcome if they ever share the Octagon.

At the second time of asking, wrestling prodigy Nickal secured his place on the UFC roster with a rapid and impressive submission victory over Donovan Beard on the final episode of this year’s edition of Dana White‘s Contender Series.

The finish, which came via triangle choke just 52 seconds into fight, marked Nickal’s second first-round success on DWCS. In August, “The Allen Assassin” sent Zachary Borrego to a similar fate after 62 seconds. While his inexperience was seen as a question mark then, a third professional victory was enough for Dana White to award Nickal a contract.

Having previously expressed confidence in his ability to dethrone reigning UFC Middleweight Champion Israel Adesanya, Nickal continued assessing his place among the UFC elite post-fight this week, even going as far as to call out Khamzat Chimaev.

And Nickal’s interest in facing the best isn’t a one-way street. He’s also being sized up by the competition…

Till Promises To “Drive The Left Hand” Through Nickal’s Skull

Following Nickal’s second viral success under the DWCS banner in recent weeks, #9-ranked UFC middleweight contender Darren Till gave his thoughts on his newest 185-pound peer on Twitter.

After admitting that the three-time NCAA Division I National Champion looked solid on Tuesday night, “The Gorilla” quickly ended the niceties at that. Moving onto the possibility of the pair meeting in the cage down the line, Till laid out a brutal plan for the 26-year-old Colorado native.

Bo nickal is looking good, be good to meet up with him in the future in the octagon. Drive the left hand through his skull… 🥷 — D (@darrentill2) September 28, 2022

Till has struggled inside the Octagon in recent times, going 1-4 across his last five outings — something fans were quick to remind him of in the comments section of his tweet.

Having fallen to a two-fight skid at 185 pounds last time out against Derek Brunson, the Liverpool native will be looking to defend his position in the top 10 when he collides with surging South African Dricus Du Plessis at UFC 282 on December 10.

While Nickal is yet to debut in the promotion, should he begin his UFC tenure on the same foot as he has his professional career, “The Allen Assassin” could close the distance on Till in quick time.

How do you think a fight between Darren Till and Bo Nickal would play out?