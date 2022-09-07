Darren Till To Return At UFC 282 On 12/10 Vs. Dricus Du Plessis

Former UFC title challenger Darren Till will return to the Octagon by the end of the year, as promised, against the red-hot Dricus Du Plessis.

News of the Till/Du Plessis booking for UFC 282 on December 10th was first reported by ESPN’s Brett Okamoto.

Darren Till (@darrentill2) said he’d return before the end of a year, before a monster “comeback” in 2023. The return is in the works. Till vs. Dricus du Plessis (@dricusduplessis) verbally agreed for UFC 282 on Dec. 10. pic.twitter.com/ZZzWSZughZ — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) September 7, 2022

Till will make his UFC return after pulling out of UFC London due to an injury back in July. He was supposed to face Jack Hermansson but was later replaced by Chris Curtis.

Till’s last fight came against Derek Brunson last September, losing via third-round submission. He’s lost four of his last five fights since moving up to middleweight.

Darren Till To Face Surging Contender Dricus Du Plessis

Till had recently shared a positive update regarding his timeline for a return, stating he wanted two fights by the end of the year. He’ll look to earn his first victory since a split decision win over Kelvin Gastelum at UFC 244.

Till will face a tough challenge in the form of Du Plessis, who most recently earned a unanimous decision victory over Brad Tavares at UFC 276. He’s won five straight in his career and is 3-0 in the UFC.

Till vs. Du Plessis adds to an exciting end-of-the-year card at UFC 282. The card is expected to be headlined by the light heavyweight title rematch between Jiří Procházka and Glover Teixeira.

Are you excited for Darren Till’s return to the Octagon against Dricus Du Plessis?