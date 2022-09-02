Darren Till Hits Back At Marvin Vettori’s “Irrelevant” Remarks

Darren Till has responded to former UFC middleweight title challenger Marvin Vettori’s dismissal of him at UFC Paris media day.

Till is on the comeback trail as he prepares for his UFC return following an injury that forced him out of UFC London in July. He’s anticipating two fights by the end of 2022 as he attempts to work his way back into the middleweight title picture.

Vettori used part of his UFC Paris media day to bash Till in the lead-up to his matchup with former champion Robert Whittaker this Saturday. He called Till “irrelevant” and “delusional” regarding his standing in the middleweight division.

Just hours after Vettori’s comments, Till got word and didn’t take Vettori’s comments lightly.

Darren Till Responds To Marvin Vettori’s UFC Paris Media Day Diss

In a video re-shared by ESPN’s Brett Okamoto, Till slammed Vettori for his comments.

Marvin… listen, you big stupid b***h,” Till responded. “I wish you all the best this week in your fight, I hope you do really well, because you’re a great fighter. But let’s get one thing straight, brother, right? I’m 29. When I’m healthy, It’s just fight, fight, fight. That’s all I’ll be doing. There’s nothing I think about more than just fighting. Stop trying to put me down, you big stupid b***h. Because we’re gonna meet one day, and I’m going to drive me fist through your face.”

Till hasn’t fought since a loss to Derek Brunson via submission last September. He has lost four of his previous five, including to Whittaker and former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley.

Vettori is aiming for another shot at UFC Middleweight Champion Israel Adesanya with a win this weekend. He most recently defeated former title challenger Paulo Costa last October in a light heavyweight bout.

Till still believes he has what it takes to compete against the UFC’s elite and a matchup with Vettori may not be out of the question. The two of them were supposed to fight in April 2021 before Till suffered a collarbone injury.

Till has the chance to prove Vettori and other top middleweights wrong and potentially fight the Italian contender soon.

