Daughter Of Yoshihiro “Sexyama” Returns To Korean TV Show

The daughter of one of Asia’s most recognizable MMA fighters recently made her return to a popular South Korean reality TV show.

12-year-old Choo Sarang first appeared on the South Korean show The Return of Superman in 2013 when she was just 20 months old.

Sarang is the son of Japanese model Shiho Yano and Choo Sung Hoon, better known to MMA fans by his Japanese name Yoshihiro “Sexyama” Akiyama. Both Yano and Akiyama appeared on the show with their daughter until 2017, although Sarang did make another brief appearance in a 2018 episode.

The show is described by streaming site Viki as, “Celebrity dads take care of their children on their own without any help! While the moms enjoy their freedom away from childrearing, dads who aren’t as familiar raising them must spend time with them.”

Sarang And Yano Return To Seoul

Although “Sexyama” didn’t make an appearance, both Sarang and her mother returned to the show for a recent episode.

According to Mothership, the episode documented some typical mother-daughter interactions you might expect from a child about to enter her teen years. The pair also made their return to Seoul for the first time in 4 years and took part in activities such as wakeboarding and a boxing class.

Akiyama appeared with his daughter on the Korean reality show from 2013-2017.

Akiyama, known simply by his nickname “Sexyama” to most MMA fans, was born in Osaka, Japan and is of Korean descent. He began his combat sports career in judo and won a gold medal at the 2001 Asian Championships while representing South Korea before capturing another gold at the 2002 Asian Games for Japan.

Initially competing as a heavyweight, Akiyama made his MMA debut in 2004. He picked up wins over the likes of Melvin Manhoef and Denis Kang while competing for K-1, which eventually led to a 2009 UFC debut at UFC 100.

Following a 2-5 run with the promotion, “Sexyama” was out of action for a few years before he joined ONE Championship in 2019. The 47-year-old most recently defeated Japanese legend Shinya Aoki via second round stoppage at ONE Championship: One X earlier this year.

