Daukaus Explains Why Jones’ Heavyweight Move Is A Mistake

UFC heavyweight contender Chris Daukaus doesn’t believe that Jon Jones‘ decision to move up in weight is wise.

After defending the title three times during his second reign on the light heavyweight throne, the last of which saw him edge a narrow decision win against Dominick Reyes in February 2020, Jones vacated the gold and announced his desire to add his name to an illustrious list of two-division champions.

With that, “Bones” embarked on a physical transition to heavyweight — one that is still ongoing over two years later.

In 2022, rumors of a long-awaited return have intensified, with Jones welcoming talk of a clash with Stipe Miocic, who many consider to be the heavyweight GOAT. The delay in booking that matchup has appeared to be on the Ohio native’s side, with Jones expressing interest in making the walk again this past July, this month, and in December.

But according to one ranked heavyweight, Jones would be much better off returning to his old stomping ground.

Daukaus: Jones Should Go Back To 205

During a recent interview with The AllStar, Daukaus, who currently occupies the #11 spot on the heavyweight ladder, addressed the possible arrival of Jones.

Citing the current crop of evolved and “athletic” heavyweights as evidence, as well as the former 205-pound champ’s lengthy layoff, Daukaus suggested that a pursuit of heavyweight gold will be a mistake, and could very well lead to Jones being on the receiving end of a knockout.

“I think that coming back at heavyweight, especially now with the type of athletic heavyweights that are in the division, I think it’s a bad time for him,” Daukaus said. “I think it would be better for him to go back to 205. I think he’s got a better shot at sustaining his legacy and sustaining the kind of fighter he was at 205, as opposed to heavyweight. There’s a lot of people that could put him to sleep at heavyweight. We’ll see.”

Like many in the division, Daukaus noted that should Jones remain committed to fresh pastures, he’d be more than willing to welcome him to the heavyweight division. But before focusing on any other matchups, the Philadelphia native has an assignment ahead of him.

Following back-to-back knockout losses to Derrick Lewis and Curtis Blaydes, Daukaus will look to return to winning ways and contention at the expense of Jairzinho Rozenstruik, who he’ll share the cage with at UFC Vegas 61 on October 1.

Should he record a few victories in the coming months, perhaps Daukaus will enter the pool of possible Jones opponents at heavyweight down the line.

Image Credit: Cooper Neill/Zuffa LLC

Do you agree with Chris Daukaus? Is Jon Jones’ planned heavyweight move a mistake?