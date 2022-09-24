Derrick Lewis vs Serghei Spivac Set For November 19th

The return of Derrick Lewis is set, and he will be taking on yet another rising contender in Serghei Spivac.

The UFC made the announcement official, with a post to their Twitter page. There they revealed that the former heavyweight title challenger in Lewis, will face the 15-3 Moldovan prospect Spivac in the main event of November 19th Fight Night card at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas.

“With a combined 28 KOs, these two heavy hitters won’t go all 5 rounds,” the promotion boldly promised.

With a combined 28 KOs, these two heavy hitters won't go all 5 rounds 👀@TheBeast_UFC vs Serghei Spivac is OFFICIAL for Nov 19! pic.twitter.com/rtTCGVttGE — UFC (@ufc) September 24, 2022

Derrick Lewis vs Serghei Spivac Preview

Heading into the bout with Serghei Spivac, there is no denying that Derrick is in need of a win, after losing three of his last four contests. The previous two bouts saw him getting knocked out in both outings against Tai Tuivasa and Sergei Pavlovich.

Compare this to Spivac, who will be heading into the Lewis bout with wins in five of his last six contests. Among these was him kicking Greg Hardy out of the UFC with a brutal TKO loss, as well as another TKO over Brazilian fighter Augusto Sakai.

With that said, it is clear that both Lewis and Spivack are coming into this contest full of motivation, and likely with a willingness to throw heat. While the types of bold predictions the UFC Twitter account made are typically hard to guarantee, this contest does indeed seem like a safe bet to be exciting.

With the addition of Derrick Lewis vs Serghei Spivac, the November 19th UFC Fight Night is shaping up as follows: