Diaz’s UFC Departure Doesn’t Stifle McGregor Twitter Beef

Old rivals Conor McGregor and Nate Diaz are at it again on social media despite the latter’s recent release from the UFC.

Diaz recently fought out his UFC contract by defeating Tony Ferguson in the UFC 279 headliner just weeks ago. He was set to face Khamzat Chimaev in the main event before Chimaev’s weight miss resulted in three new pairings at the top of the card.

McGregor hasn’t fought since he shattered his leg against Dustin Poirier at UFC 264. He continues to recover from leg surgery and is also preparing for his Hollywood debut in the Road House remake alongside Jake Gyllenhaal.

After Diaz posted a clip from an Adam Sandler movie, McGregor threatened Diaz to stay in his lane.

“Stay out of my acting game I’ll smash your jaw in,” McGregor said in a since-deleted tweet.

It didn’t take long for Diaz to respond to McGregor and screenshot his deleted tweet for the internet to see.

Nate Diaz Hits Back At Conor McGregor’s Recent Social Media Jab

In a recent tweet, Diaz hit back at McGregor.

Why are you acting like you can still fight

Actor pic.twitter.com/Hxx2gVHugs — Nathan Diaz (@NateDiaz209) September 29, 2022

“Why are you acting like you can still fight,” Diaz replied in a since-deleted tweet. “Actor.”

McGregor went on to rant about MMA fighters pursuing film gigs, including a jab at former UFC middleweight champion Michael Bisping.

A trilogy between Diaz and McGregor seems to be off the table for now as Diaz pursues other ventures. McGregor has hinted at a return to the Octagon at a later date, although it’s uncertain when he’ll make his long-awaited comeback.

While the UFC and Dana White are moving on from a Diaz/McGregor trilogy, the two-time foes continue to go back and forth from a distance.

