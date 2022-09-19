Beard Sends Message To Nickal, White Ahead Of DWCS Fight

Donovan Beard knows he’s a big betting underdog against Bo Nickal on Dana White‘s Contender Series, though you wouldn’t think it based on his confidence.

Beard is set to face Nickal in a DWCS matchup next Tuesday, September 27th. He called for a shot against Nickal directly following Nickal’s win over Zack Borrego, and he’ll get his wish.

Beard most recently defeated Miles Lee at Cage Fury FC 111 back in July. Two months later, he’s looking to make a statement and earn a shot on MMA’s biggest platform.

While Nickal has yet to begin his UFC career, he is one of the top prospects the sport has seen in years. Despite this, Beard is ready to play the role of spoiler when he and Nickal square off at the UFC Apex.

Donovan Beard Promises Can’t Miss Action Against Bo Nickal

During an exclusive interview with MMA News, Beard had a simple, yet challenging message for UFC President Dana White and Nickal.

“Don’t blink,” Beard said. “Because if you look away, you’re gonna have to see it on the replay.”

One element of fighting in which Beard holds a distinct advantage over Nickal is experience. He holds a combined professional and amateur record of 13-4 and made his professional debut in Nov. 2020.

After a collegiate wrestling career that resulted in multiple national championships at Penn State, Nickal opted to make the full-time move to MMA. He’s promised to give top middleweights such as UFC Middleweight Champion Israel Adesanya fits when he reaches the pinnacle of the sport.

Beard is looking to shock the world in one of the biggest DWCS fights in recent memory. To him, though, it’ll be just another step in his journey.

