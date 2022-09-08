[UPDATE] Poirier vs. Chandler Official For UFC 281 In MSG

A huge lightweight matchup between Dustin Poirier and Michael Chandler is now official for UFC 281 in Madison Square Garden.

The UFC heads to New York City every year since MMA was made legal in the state back in 2015. Each November the historic Madison Square Garden arena is occupied by the biggest names in the UFC. This year seems to be no different.

As first revealed by ESPN on Wednesday, Dustin Poirier will now officially be facing Michael Chandler on the card.

Dustin Poirier vs. Michael Chandler Could Be The Co-Main Event

This is a massive fight in the lightweight division. However, due to the fact that this is not a title fight, it is unclear if it will serve as the main event. Typically, a title fight or two are at the top of the MSG events, but in the past, that has not always been the case.

In 2019 for example, Jorge Masvidal and Nate Diaz fought for a BMF belt. There are plenty of title fights still to be scheduled for later this year so most likely Poirier and Chandler will find themselves on the main card.

Chandler and Poirier have been calling for each other for some time now. Recently, the two got into an altercation while attending UFC 276. They have both shared hostilities between one another and as the two highest ranked fighters in the lightweight division without fights or injuries aside from Justin Gaethje, this fight just makes sense.

Chandler last fought in May at UFC 274 when he defeated Tony Ferguson by second-round KO. Poirier is coming off a loss to the former champion Charles Oliveira, and before that, back-to-back wins over Conor McGregor.

The lightweight belt will go to either Oliveira or Islam Makhachev when they fight in October At UFC 280. Perhaps the winner of this bout in New York will be the next challenger for the title.

Who do you have winning this bout between Dustin Poirier and Michael Chandler?