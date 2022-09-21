Eddie Alvarez & ONE Championship Mutually Agree To Part Ways

Former UFC and Bellator lightweight champion Eddie Alvarez has formally agreed to part ways with ONE Championship.

The mutual separation was originally reported by South China Morning Post on Tuesday evening. This news brings a close to a four-year marriage between Alvarez and the promotion.

Upon Alvarez’s signing with ONE Championship, he revealed that the deal was for eight figures. Though lucrative, Alvarez’s undertaking with the promotion was not without competitive ambitions, as the Philadelphian set his sights on ONE’s lightweight strap in what he said would be the “final world championship from a major promotion” that eluded him.

Instead, it was not to be. After exiting the Ultimate Fighting Championship with one win in five fights, Alvarez would go on to compile a ONE record of 1-2-1. Most recently, Alvarez fell to Ok Rae Yoon via unanimous decision at ONE on TNT 4.

There is currently no word yet on what Alvarez has planned next for his career, but MMA News will be right here to share any details as they become available.

