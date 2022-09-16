Edwards: Paul Beating Silva Would Break My Heart

UFC Welterweight Champion Leon Edwards has admitted that seeing his MMA “GOAT” Anderson Silva lose to Jake Paul would be crushing.

Following a legendary career in the UFC, which saw him sit on the middleweight throne for a record-breaking reign between 2006 and 2013, Silva took his striking talents back to the boxing ring, where he’d gone 1-1 as a professional prior to arriving in the Octagon.

While many had counted him out owing to his age, “The Spider” showed that he still has something left in the tank when he outpointed former WBC middleweight titleholder Julio César Chávez Jr.

Now, having knocked out Tito Ortiz in a pro contest and dominated Bruno Machado in an exhibition bout, Silva is set to mark the latest challenge for YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul. The pair will collide at a SHOWTIME pay-per-view event on October 29.

Edwards Roots For “GOAT” Silva

Since venturing into the ring professionally in 2020, Paul has amassed an unblemished 5-0 record that includes knockout victories over former Bellator and ONE Championship titleholder Ben Askren and former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley.

The man currently occupying the UFC’s 170-pound throne has said it’ll break his heart to see Silva added to the list of fallen MMA vets on Paul’s résumé.

“For me, Anderson was my GOAT, you know, of MMA,” Leon Edwards said during an interview with InsideFighting. “I think he’s the GOAT, 100%. I don’t know, I’d hate for him (Paul) to beat Anderson Silva. That would break my heart ’cause the man’s a legend for what he did.

“So, for him to go out there now and lose to someone like Jake Paul, that would be disappointing. We’ll see… that would crush my heart,” Edwards added. “I’d love for him (Silva) to go out there and get the victory.”

Following a pair of failed matchups with professional boxers Tommy Fury and Hasim Rahman Jr., Paul has put his desire to face a pro on the back burner for the time being, instead engaging in a contest that many have branded his toughest test to date.

While “The Problem Child” has shown respect to Silva during the pair’s press tour, he’s promised to ‘exterminate’ the “Spider” come fight night in Arizona.

My toughest test yet. I respect the legend, but he must be exterminated. @MostVpromotions presents #PaulSilva from Phoenix, AZ @GilaRiverArena



SAT OCT 29th live on Showtime PPV @ShowtimeBoxing



Meu teste mais difícil ainda. Eu respeito a lenda, mas ele deve ser exterminado. pic.twitter.com/en6qerCQ4B — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) September 6, 2022

