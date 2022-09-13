Elias Theodorou’s Family Issues Statement W/ GoFundMe

Former UFC fighter Elias Theodorou’s family has spoken out for the first time since the 34-year-old passed away due to liver cancer.

Theodorou’s battle with cancer came to a tragic end on Sunday when news of his passing broke. Many of his fighting colleagues, including Michael Chiesa and former opponent Derek Brunson, posted tributes to the Canadian on social media.

A day after Theodorou’s death, his family and friends are beginning the early stages of grieving the loss of their loved one. His cancer diagnosis wasn’t made public and it’s uncertain as to when he was initially battling the disease.

As Theodorou’s family looks forward, they’re looking to make a difference in their local communities in remembrance of the MMA veteran.

Elias Theodorou’s Family Is Asking For Donations To Foundations

You can read the full statement on Theodorou below, as shared by MMA journalist Aaron Bronsteter.

A statement from the family of Elias Theodorou:



A statement from the family of Elias Theodorou: (they ask that friends and fans share their favourite Elias memories with the following hashtags: #ripeliastheodorou & #InLovingMemoryElias)

“Elias “The Spartan” Theodorou answered his final bell yesterday, September 11th, 2022,” the family shared. He passed peacefully at home with his family and loved ones in his corner after a hard-fought fight with colon cancer that metastasized. He faced his end as he lived his life eternally, irrationally, and infectiously optimistic…

“In lieu of flowers please donate to Elias’ two foundations, Theodorou Foundation & Higher Access. Both of these were founded to help others facing barriers accessing hospital support and medical cannabis, without the resources that Elias was blessed with.”

Theodorou last competed in MMA last December, defeating Bryan Baker via a unanimous decision at Colorado Combat Club 10. He picked up wins over the likes of Eryk Anders and Sam Alvey during his time in the UFC Octagon.

The Theodorou Foundation created a GoFundMe page on Monday to collect donations. Family, friends, and fans of Theodorou can donate here.