Elias Theodorou Is Still Changing Lives Despite Tragic Death

Former The Ultimate Fighter winner Elias Theodorou’s impact is still being felt across the world despite his recent death due to cancer.

Theodorou’s battle with cancer came to a tragic end last week as he passed away at just 34 years old. His death rocked the MMA community with a slew of fighters posting tributes in honor of the Canadian.

The recently launched GoFundMe page for Theodorou to help those struggling with healthcare has raised over $35,000 as of the publishing of this story. You can donate to the page here.

Theodorou’s family set up two non-profits, the Theodorou Foundation and Higher Access, just before he deceased. He requested that a portion of his assets be directed to the organizations.

Elias Theodorou’s GoFundMe Has Eclipsed $35,000 In Donations

Zuffa LLC

The Theodorou Foundation is focused on providing education and resource access to patients struggling in the healthcare system.

Theodorou made his professional MMA debut against Tanner Tolman at HKFC: School of Hard Knocks 12 in June 2011. He went on to accumulate a 19-3 professional record during his time competing.

Theodorou made a name for himself in MMA circles after winning The Ultimate Fighter Nations middleweight tournament over Sheldon Westcott in April 2014. He would then pick up wins over the likes of Eryk Anders and Sam Alvey during his time in the UFC.

Theodorou also broke barriers during his time as a ‘ring boy’ for the all-female Invicta FC promotion. His impact across the sport, and healthcare, will be felt for generations to come.

