Former TUF Winner Elias Theodorou Passes Away At 34

MMA News is saddened to report the death of former UFC Fighter Elias Theodorou. He was 34 years old.

Multiple sources confirmed the passing of Theodorou after friends and teammates shared the news on social media. Theodorou was battling stage-4 liver cancer, with the diagnosis only known to loved ones.

Theodorou was known for his gentle soul, affable personality, and his fearlessness to walk his own path. In addition to having one of the most unique fighting styles in UFC history, he also broke ground as the first male fighter to volunteer to be a “ring boy,” serving in this role for all-female promotion Invicta Fighting Championships.

Elias Theodorou

In addition to carving out a unique space in the fight for gender equality, Theodorou was also a strong advocate for marijuana usage and frequently argued in favor of its benefits and against any opposition to its permissibility either legally or athletically.

Theodorou’s UFC career began when he won The Ultimate Fighter 25 by defeating Sheldon Westcott via TKO.

Theodorou would go on to amass a highly impressive UFC record of 8-3 prior to being released in 2019 after a loss to Derek Brunson. At the time, that was only Theodorou’s first loss in four fights, and legendary UFC commentator Joe Rogan was among those who expressed disappointment in his release.

While Theodorou’s fighting style was not always appreciated by fans, it cannot be denied that he proved to be a highly proficient mixed martial artist. Theodorou’s career record was 19-3, with the Canadian most recently competing in 2021 in a victorious effort over Bryan Baker at Colorado Combat Club 10.

You can view Elias Theodorou’s final career bout below.

MMA News sends its heartfelt condolences to the friends and family of Elias Theodorou.