UFC Veteran Elizeu Zaleski Suspended For One Year For Ostarine

UFC welterweight Elizeu Zaleski will serve a one-year suspension from USADA after testing positive for ostarine during an out-of-competition drug test.

Zaleski’s team shared the news of the suspension with MMA Fighting on Wednesday.

Zaleski had to withdraw from a scheduled fight against Mounir Lazzez back in April due to the positive test. He and his team have been working with USADA to appeal the ruling and get clarification on the findings.

In a statement to MMA Fighting, a representative of Zaleski’s team claimed that one of his supplements had been contaminated with the banned substance. The pharmacy in question has yet to claim responsibility for the contamination which has left Zaleski stuck.

Elizeu Zaleski Sidelined For One Year For Ostarine Use

Ostarine is a selective androgen receptor modulator (SARM) that has similar characteristics to testosterone boosters. According to Zaleski’s team, he tested positive for less than 1 mL of the substance, which can point to contamination.

Zaleski will be eligible to return in April from his suspension. He last fought against Benoit Saint-Denis in a unanimous decision victory at UFC 267 last October.

Zaleski has been with the UFC since a debut loss to Nicolas Dalby via split decision in May 2015. He’s earned wins over the likes of Omari Akhmedov, Sean Strickland, and Max Griffin in the Octagon.

Zaleski has split his last four fights with recent losses to Li Jingliang and Muslim Salikhov.

What is your reaction to Elizeu Zaleski’s suspension?