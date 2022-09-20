Erin Blanchfield Dismisses One Open Scoring Critique

UFC flyweight contender Erin Blanchfield has experience with open scoring and feels that it would be a great addition universally across the sport.

Blanchfield will face Molly McCann at UFC 281 on Nov. 12. The 23-year-old has won six fights in a row and is undefeated so far in her UFC tenure.

Before her UFC debut against Sarah Alpar, Blanchfield fought in Invicta FC, earning wins over Brogan Walker and Victoria Leonardo. Her fight against Walker at Invicta FC 41 featured open scoring and she went on to earn a unanimous decision victory on the judges’ scorecards.

Open scoring has become a hot topic in MMA in recent years. The debate continues regarding whether or not drastic measures need to be taken to address questionable scoring in fights.

UFC President Dana White has dismissed open scoring while Bellator President Scott Coker has teased it for his promotion’s future. While there are some potential cons, Blanchfield feels it would add a lot more clarity to the sport.

Erin Blanchfield Fought In One Open Scoring Fight In Invicta FC

During a recent interview with MMA Mania, Blanchfield explained why open scoring wouldn’t create less exciting fights.

“I had one fight with open scoring… it was a very dominant fight, but in a closer fight I’d like to know,” Blanchfield said. “I know Dana’s talked about if fighters are up two [rounds] they’re gonna skirt the third round. But in my view, if I was up two, I would still go out there and try to get a finish in that last round. Or if I knew I was down two, I would go out there and go for broke. Because even if I get finished, I was going to lose anyway.

“There’s two ways it can go, and I think it would go a lot more that way. If someone goes out there and they know they’re going to push the pace because they’re down two, it’s going to create a fight even if the other person doesn’t really want to.

“I like the idea of open scoring, I’m definitely not opposed to it…it’s always interesting to see how the judges see the fights as opposed to your own opinion on it.”

Blanchfield isn’t the only UFC star who has embraced the idea of open scoring in mainstream promotions. Stephen Thompson, Cory Sandhagen, and others have promoted open scoring as a necessary element to add accountability for judges.

Open scoring could become more of a formality as the sport continues to grow and Blanchfield will likely still be competing to see it come to fruition.

