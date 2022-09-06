Ex-UFC Champ Ranks #2 On “Scariest Athletes” Of All Time List

A former UFC champion has fallen one place short of holding the “scariest athlete” of all time status having been pipped to the post by a behemoth from across the combat sports spectrum.

When the term ‘scary’ is brought up in sports conversations, a number of descriptions can be used: scarily dominant? scarily physical? Or just flat-out ‘wouldn’t want to meet them in a dark alley after p*ssing them off’ scary?

Well, one former heavyweight king inside the Octagon perhaps ticks all three boxes.

That was evident in a recent list complied by The Top Tens, which brought together some of the scariest athletes and had fans vote on where they rank.

While the likes of Kobe Bryant and Michael Jordan perhaps secured places based on their sheer ability, which would have no doubt struck fear into their opponents, it’s unsurprising that a few combat sports vets found spots for different reasons — namely, ear-biting (#1) and beating Frank Mir to a pulp (#2)…

Image Credit: UFC.com

Lesnar Ranks As Second-Scariest Ever

Two former mixed martial artists made the fan-voted list, both of whom found a place inside the top five.

Whilst the late Kimbo Slice slotted in at #4 ahead of former NFL middle linebacker Jack Lambert, former UFC heavyweight champion Brock Lesnar sits two places higher at #2, with Basketball star Dennis Rodman splitting the two MMA greats.

In terms of sheer athleticism and size, not many can surpass Lesnar. His career in combat sports began in amateur wrestling, where he became an NJCAA All-American, the 1998 NJCAA heavyweight champion, a two-time NCAA All-American, a two-time Big Ten Conference champion, and the 2000 NCAA heavyweight champion.

Having harnessed those abilities into a career in professional wrestling, which he continues to thrive in to this day, “The Beast Incarnate” transitioned to MMA in 2007. While a shock submission loss to Mir on his UFC debut stalled his search for more sporting success, it didn’t take long for him to rebound.

After defeating Heath Herring, Lesnar stopped the legendary Randy Couture to win UFC gold in just his fourth professional outing. Next up was retribution against Mir. And in terms of revenge, it doesn’t get much more brutal than what Lesnar did at UFC 100 in 2009…

While he ended his career with two defeats to Cain Velasquez and Alistair Overeem, as well as having a comeback victory over Mark Hunt overturned to a no contest, Lesnar’s sheer size, power, and speed certainly marked him as a scary heavyweight.

And who better to be the only one above the former ‘Baddest Man on the Planet’ than another former ‘Baddest Man on the Planet’ in Mike Tyson?

Do you agree with Brock Lesnar’s inclusion in the list?