EXCLUSIVE | Damon Jackson’s New Nickname To Honor Brother

UFC featherweight Damon Jackson is in the beginning stages of grieving his brother’s death, but he’s already come up with a unique way to remember him.

Jackson found out last Tuesday that his brother had unexpectedly passed away just days before his UFC Vegas 60 showdown with Pat Sabatini. Many wondered whether or not Jackson would remain on the card despite the tragedy in his family.

The 34-year-old Jackson not only made it to fight night but was able to pick up arguably the biggest win of his career in the process. He caught Sabatini with a first-round front kick followed by ground-and-pound to earn the ‘Performance of the Night’-winning finish.

Emotions swirled for Jackson just seconds after the referee stopped the fight. He pointed to his family in the UFC Apex crowd and shared a moment of joy and despair all at the same time.

Jackson inspired many around the world with his performance and his ability to stay on track despite a horrific tragedy. As he continues to work through his emotions, he’s wanting to honor his brother for the remainder of his career and beyond.

Damon Jackson Honors Late Brother Following UFC Vegas 60 Finish

During an exclusive interview with MMA News, Jackson spoke about the meaning behind switching his nickname from ‘The Leech’ to ‘Action’.

“As a kid, I would always go to my brother’s games,” Jackson said. “You’re not always watching the games when you should when you’re a kid, you wanna play your own stuff. I would always play on the side of the field behind the bleachers. I would just hear on the intercom ‘Action Jackson’ with the stop… or the tackle.

“They would always say his name loud over the intercom… they would call him ‘action’ on the soccer field too. He was 6’4″, long legs, real fast…I think I’m gonna keep it around because of what it stands for and it always reminds me of where I came from with that competition in my blood. Just kinda keeping that in the back of my head for how much longer I get to compete.”

Jackson moved one step closer to a spot in the featherweight rankings with his win over Sabatini. He has won four in a row, including recent wins over prospects such as Dan Argueta and Charles Rosa.

Jackson has always been known as a grappler, though he’s improved his striking with each Octagon appearance. His win over Sabatini was the culmination of hours in the gym coming to fruition in a big way.

Jackson wants to inspire those going through emotional turmoil and fans can expect him to fight with an even bigger edge than before following this recent memorable moment.

