Fedor’s Brother Alexander Wants Rematch With Nazi After KO

Fedor Emelianenko’s brother, Alexander, has called for a rematch with the Russian neo-Nazi who knocked him out in just 13 seconds.

At a Hardcore Boxing event in Moscow this past weekend, convicted rapist Emelianenko shared the ring with white supremacist Viacheslav Datsik, whose criminal background includes nine years behind bars for various offences such as armed robbery and attacks on sex workers at a brothel.

The fight, which was perhaps the kind that would only be staged as part of Russia’s unique and controversial combat sports scene, was over in a flash. Datsik overwhelmed Emelianenko with an onslaught of shots before shutting the lights out with a left hook.

Alexander Emelianenko gets slept

Despite the crushing loss, which came seven months after he outpointed Jeff Monson, Emelianenko isn’t looking to move on from Datsik.

Fedor’s Brother Admits Complacency, Calls For Rematch

Emelianenko, who shared the cage with names like Mirko Cro Cop, Fabrício Werdum, and Sergei Kharitonov early in his career, was convicted of the rape and kidnapping of his house keeper in 2014. He served just 18 months of a four-and-a-half-year sentence.

Returning to MMA action in 2017, Emelianenko went on a five-fight winning run. But following a three-fight period without having his hand raised, culminating in a first-round submission loss to Márcio Santos last year, “The Grim Reaper” turned to somewhat novelty boxing, first against Monson and then versus Datsik.

Emelianenko certainly doesn’t appear to be finished with those kinds of matches in the ring. After his setback this past weekend, the Russian took to social media to apologize to his fans, insisting that he’ll be pushing for a rematch.

“I apologize to the fans and the fans. To everyone who rooted for me. I chased Datsik, underestimated him. I won’t do that again. I will talk to Hardcore Boxing to arrange a rematch. I will definitely beat him.” (h/t Mirror)

For Datsik, the victory over Emelianenko marked his third success inside the ring this year. In his previous outing, the Russian neo-Nazi contributed to the ongoing downfall of António Silva, knocking “Bigfoot” out in round two at Hardcore Boxing 2.

