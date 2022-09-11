Fighters React To Chris Barnett’s UFC 279 Comeback Win

The eternally entertaining Chris Barnett set the T-Mobile, Twitter, and the imagination of the world on fire with a crazy comeback win over Jake Collier.
Jake Collier Breaks Chris Barnett’s Jaw In Round 1
Following a slugfest in the first round, with commentary speculating that Collier broke Barnett’s jaw, Barnett came out swinging in round 2. Former middleweight Collier entered this bout as a circa -450 favorite and looked every bit of it for the first fifteen seconds.
However, almost everything after was all Chris Barnett. “Beastboy” didn’t give into Collier’s early pressure, and swung back at Collier with everything he had. However, much to MMA Twitter’s surprise, Barnett weathered the storm!
Chris Barnett Comes From Behind To End Jake Collier Win-Loss Streak
As if possessed, “Beastboy” came from far behind (and possibly a broken jaw) to not only deny Collier’s takedown but to move to take his back with shocking agility. From there it was only a matter of time until Barnett’s comeback win was secured in a highlight-reel finish rivaling his performance at Madison Square Garden last November.
In doing so, he also ended Collier’s eleven alternating win-loss pattern, putting Collier on the first-ever losing streak of his career.
Fighters React To Barnett’s Finish Of Collier
Barnett, the second heavyweight to ever miss weight, even captured the attention of the Baddest Man on the Planet, Francis Ngannou. The heavyweight champ had nothing but praise for Barnett, calling him an entertainer and a warrior.
Matt “Steamrolla” Frevola was also on Chris Barnett’s comeback win hype train. Frevola dug up an ancient photo of Barnett alongside Pride legend, Fedor Emelianenko dressed as a giant teddy bear, much to the delight of MMATwitter.
Former double-champ and current commentator, Daniel Cormier, described the bout as the most fun he’s had in a long time from cageside. Meanwhile, Ariel Helwani mentioned that Barnett can weigh whatever he wants as long as he remains this entertaining.
Even Mike Perry, who is no longer with the UFC, had praise for Barnett.
What were your thoughts on the spectacle that is Chris Barnett at UFC 279?