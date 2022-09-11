Fighters React To Chris Barnett’s UFC 279 Comeback Win

The eternally entertaining Chris Barnett set the T-Mobile, Twitter, and the imagination of the world on fire with a crazy comeback win over Jake Collier.

Jake Collier Breaks Chris Barnett’s Jaw In Round 1

Following a slugfest in the first round, with commentary speculating that Collier broke Barnett’s jaw, Barnett came out swinging in round 2. Former middleweight Collier entered this bout as a circa -450 favorite and looked every bit of it for the first fifteen seconds.

However, almost everything after was all Chris Barnett. “Beastboy” didn’t give into Collier’s early pressure, and swung back at Collier with everything he had. However, much to MMA Twitter’s surprise, Barnett weathered the storm!

Chris Barnett Comes From Behind To End Jake Collier Win-Loss Streak

As if possessed, “Beastboy” came from far behind (and possibly a broken jaw) to not only deny Collier’s takedown but to move to take his back with shocking agility. From there it was only a matter of time until Barnett’s comeback win was secured in a highlight-reel finish rivaling his performance at Madison Square Garden last November.

In doing so, he also ended Collier’s eleven alternating win-loss pattern, putting Collier on the first-ever losing streak of his career.

Fighters React To Barnett’s Finish Of Collier

Barnett, the second heavyweight to ever miss weight, even captured the attention of the Baddest Man on the Planet, Francis Ngannou. The heavyweight champ had nothing but praise for Barnett, calling him an entertainer and a warrior.

No matter what you say, Chris Barnett is a warrior and a fun entertainer 🤣.

Congrats man 👏🏾 #UFC279 — Francis Ngannou (@francis_ngannou) September 11, 2022

Matt “Steamrolla” Frevola was also on Chris Barnett’s comeback win hype train. Frevola dug up an ancient photo of Barnett alongside Pride legend, Fedor Emelianenko dressed as a giant teddy bear, much to the delight of MMATwitter.

Former double-champ and current commentator, Daniel Cormier, described the bout as the most fun he’s had in a long time from cageside. Meanwhile, Ariel Helwani mentioned that Barnett can weigh whatever he wants as long as he remains this entertaining.

This was most fun I’ve had in long time. Wow Chris Barnett did it! #UFC279 — Daniel Cormier (@dc_mma) September 11, 2022

As far as I’m concerned, Chris Barnett can weigh whatever he wants — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) September 11, 2022

Even Mike Perry, who is no longer with the UFC, had praise for Barnett.

Amazing stuff from Chris Barnett — Platinum Mike Perry (@PlatinumPerry) September 11, 2022 Barnett also seems to share Tai Tuivasa and Amanda Nunes’ love for post-fight beers, double fisting as he left the arena.

Chris Barnett is my vacation mode spirit animal 🍻 #UFC279pic.twitter.com/VL4iVqImIz — Chamatkar Sandhu (@SandhuMMA) September 11, 2022 Derek Brunson also had to admit that Chris Barnett “is a vibe”.

Chris Barnett is a vibe 🔥🔥🔥 #UFC279 — Derek Brunson (@DerekBrunson) September 11, 2022 Unfortunately, Barnett forfeited any bonuses he may receive due to missing weight. Should the UFC begin a super-heavyweight division so Barnett can claim his rightful place as the >265lb king?

What were your thoughts on the spectacle that is Chris Barnett at UFC 279?